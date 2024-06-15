Fact Check: Is Caitlin Clark Going to the Olympics? Exploring Viral Claim on Her USA Basketball Inclusion

A recent claim suggesting that Caitlin Clark was added to the USA Basketball Women's National Team went viral on social media.

The news picked up pace after a Facebook page named America's Last Line Of Defense surfaced online and went above and beyond to post about the Indiana Fever’s rookie getting a call-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics team following Brittney Griner's removal due to alleged rule violations.

The post pointed at Griner’s ‘testosterone levels’ for the snub and that made way for Clark into the squad.

The caption of the post read: "Team USA had to release Brittney Griner for 'undisclosed reasons,' which some are interpreting as a rule violation related to her testosterone levels. 'We won't have answers before Paris. Caitlin is in.' Sometimes karma just works out.”

However, we must address that the post was a total parody and rather a dig at the current situation of Caitlin Clark being sidelined from the Paris Olympic squad. The news has already got the media space buzzing for weeks with comparisons leading to her Iowa Hawkeyes days.

If you observe closely, you will notice that the page seems to have been making controversy sparking posts around the sporting culture. However, we must always verify the authenticity of the news before believing anything on social media.

Similar fake stories surfacing on various Facebook pages attempted to exaggerate the situation by claiming Griner was disqualified, involved in a scandal, or lost endorsements due to Clark's alleged inclusion.

How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight?

Caitlin Clark scored 7 points during the game last night for the Indiana Fever. Although she struggled with turnovers, tallying 7 in total, she also contributed with 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Despite her uneven performance, Clark's efforts were part of a collective team victory as the Fever managed to hold off the Atlanta Dream with a final score of 91-84. The game got the fans from both the sides hooked, especially in the face of a frenzied comeback attempt by the Dream, ultimately resulting in their fourth win of the season and the second victory at home at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Additionally, Aliyah Boston led the charge for the Fever with a standout double-double performance, matching her career-high with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists.

The game was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, with the Fever initially building a comfortable lead in the first half, only to see it dwindle in the second half as Rhyne Howard of the Dream sparked a comeback.

However, Indiana stayed composed and responded with a crucial run of their own to close out the game on a positive note. Kelsey Mitchell's 24 points, along with contributions from Katie Lou Samuelson and the rest of the team, were instrumental in securing the hard-fought victory.

