Watching the US Open, you might have noticed Leon Robinson showing up in Coco Gauff’s player’s box every match! Naturally, this has sparked some speculation among fans, wondering if there’s something more between Leon Robinson and Coco Gauff. But to set the record straight—there isn’t.

Leon Robinson, an American actor and musician, is a huge supporter of Coco Gauff’s tennis career. He’s been spotted in the stands, cheering her on, and has even been seen mingling with Gauff’s family and friends.

Coco Gauff, Team USA’s Olympic flag bearer , is currently defending her US Open title and has cruised through two matches, losing just six games in total. You’d expect her to be riding high on confidence. But after her 6-4, 6-0 victory over German veteran Tatjana Maria on Wednesday, Gauff didn’t rest—she headed straight to the practice courts.

At 20 years old, the defending US Open champion believes she faced more pressure last year when she was at the top of her game, compared to this summer when her performance has been slightly below her best. Interestingly, Leon hasn’t been spotted at the Open this year.

So, what's the relationship between Coco Gauff and Leon Robinson?

Is Leon Robinson related to Coco Gauff? It’s possible that Leon Robinson is just a big fan of Gauff’s tennis, enjoying the thrill of watching her play. However, after doing some digging across various platforms, it’s clear that Leon has been quite vocal about his admiration for Coco Gauff, even praising her father, Corey Gauff.

It is also important to note that Leon Robinson and ex-Cynthia Bailey have a daughter together, Noelle Robinson. Noelle is almost the same age as Coco, which could hint at a friendly connection between the two families.

Leon Robinson’s background

For those who don’t know, Leon Robinson—often simply called Leon—has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. His extensive acting career, spanning decades, has played a big role in this, showcasing his versatility across film and television.

Leon Robinson kicked off his acting career in the 1980s, making his film debut in All the Right Moves. This role opened doors for him, leading to his standout performance as Derice Bannock in the 1993 film Cool Runnings. These early roles were key in shaping his career path and contributing to his financial success.

It is also important to note that Leon is a huge sports fan

Born on March 8, 1962 (Leon’s age is 61), in New York City, his parents are Leon Preston Robinson III and Antionette Robinson.

For high school, Leon attended Mount Saint Michael Academy, and later went to Loyola Marymount University on a basketball scholarship, where he was very active in sports. His passion for the arts soon took over, and he decided to pursue acting full-time after school. He continued his education at Orange Coast College.

Leon, known for his roles in The Five Heartbeats, and Ali, is perhaps best recognized by basketball fans as Thomas ‘Shep’ Sheppard from the 1994 movie Above the Rim.

One of the film’s most unforgettable moments is when Shep, in a last-minute decision, plays in a streetball tournament against his brother’s team (his brother Birdie is played by Tupac Shakur). He shows up on the court wearing a coat, a thermal shirt, and corduroy pants.

To film buffs, Leon is simply Leon. But to basketball fans, he’ll always be Shep.

It's also interesting to note that actor and singer Leon Robinson was seen alongside comedian Chris Rock and actor Kevin Bacon at the Knicks’ thrilling 130-121 comeback win over the Pacers in Game 2 in May 2024.

Additionally, on June 28, Indiana Black Expo honored contributions to African-American culture, progress, and achievement during its Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon.

Among those honored were journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Colt Edgerrin James, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson, and actor Leon (“Ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis!”) Robinson.

Although we couldn't find a clear connection between Leon Robinson and Coco Gauff, we're sure he's a fan—who wouldn't be?

