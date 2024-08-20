Fact Check: Is Dominik Really Eddie Guerrero’s Son? Exploring Viral Rumor

Former WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the biggest villains on the WWE roster, and he is on his way to making a legacy as one of the most fabulous heels in the industry.

One of the most common questions fans ask is if Dominik Mysterio is the son of the late former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero. Dirty Dominik has some significant similarities in his character that are identical to Eddie Guerrero; one of the similarities that fans point out is the look of Dominik Mysterio.

Since aligning himself with Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio started to grow his year in the old mullet style, which was the signature hairstyle of classic Eddie back in his prime. Dominik Mysterio has recently added a mustache to his look to make it look identical to Latino Heat.

The answer to the question Dominik Mysterio, son of Eddie Guerrero, is No. Dominik Mysterio is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his wife, Angie Gutierrez. Eddie and Rey Mysterio were WWE rivals and had multiple great matches together, and in reality, Rey and Eddie were very close friends.

In 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie got into a rivalry where Eddie revealed the biggest mystery of the Mysterio family, that Dominik Mysterio is actually his son. He wants to give Dominik to them as when Dominik Mysterio was born, and he was incapable of giving him an ideal living, so he ended up dropping Dominik at the doorsteps of Rey Mysterio as he and his wife were having trouble having babies back then.

The feud led to a SummerSlam 2005 custody match between Eddie and Rey Mysterio, and the storyline is to the date used as a reference. Dominik Mysterio uses it in his promo that he is the son of Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik Mysterio turned heel after he turned his back on his father, and he even competed in a match with his father, Rey Mysterio. He trash talks about his dad to keep his heel character more alive. He even took shots at his dad on the Impulsive podcast of Logan Paul to keep his character alive.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio broke his character during his appearance at Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast and talked about how his real-life wife reacts to him being involved in intimate storylines with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his wife, Marie Juliette, has been dating since they were 14 years old, and now they are 27 years old, and they both understand each other, especially his wife. Who knows what it takes to be on top of this industry, and she is supportive.

Former North American Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed what the first text his wife after Rhea Ripley licked her face on Monday Night Raw, “I do what I do on TV, and when Rhea (Ripley) licked my face, the first text I got from her ( Marie Juliette ) was ‘There’s a tarantula in the garage.’ She understands the difference between when I’m on TV, I’m ’Dirty Dom,’ and when I come home to her, I’m her husband, Dominik. She does a good job of separating work and real life.”

Dominik Mysterio will team up with his on-screen girlfriend to face the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

