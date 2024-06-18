Fact Check: Is Drew McIntyre Really Leaving WWE After His Announcement On RAW?

Following his loss at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland, a dejected Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe on WWE RAW this week. He made a shocking announcement, saying he was quitting WWE.

While engaging with the audience at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, Drew McIntyre said,

“I can't do this anymore. Screw this company. I quit".

He stormed out of the arena after the declaration.

Moreover, the Scottish Warrior deactivated his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) profiles. The question remains if he is truly departing from WWE or if it is just a storyline.

Drew McIntyre recently signed a new WWE contract

Amid speculation of his WWE exit after WrestleMania 40, it was reported that Drew McIntyre signed a new WWE contract at the end of April. The Rock broke the news of the contract extension on his social media.

The Scottish star's contract extension would keep him in WWE for the next three years until April 2027. Therefore, Drew isn't going anywhere, meaning his announcement on WWE RAW this week was part of the storyline.

Several WWE Superstars quit on live TV and returned

Professional wrestling is theatrical entertainment, and there is a clear distinction between real life and reel life. As part of a storyline, many wrestlers announced on live TV that they would quit, only to return a couple of weeks later.

Following Jimmy Uso's betrayal at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso stated,'I Quit' on an episode of SmackDown. However, he returned shortly, turning into a babyface.

Kevin Owens said,'I Quit' after dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Seth Rollins in 2018. Despite the announcement, he didn't take long to make a comeback.

Drew McIntyre's declaration repeated a similar tale. Probably, WWE is attempting to turn him into a babyface.

When WWE Superstars disappointedly strolled away from WWE, it was not announced on live TV in front of millions of audiences worldwide.

Sasha Banks, CM Punk, and Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out of WWE for different reasons. When they quit the company, they did not use live TV to break the news.

