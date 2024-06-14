Fact Check: Is Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Boxing Match Canceled?

Floyd Mayweather claims Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin is canceled. The former mentor of Tank recently posted regarding the much-anticipated bout. However, fans remain on the fence.

The owner of Mayweather Promotions, who was also responsible for managing Gervonta Davis, reveals the bout has been canceled. Tank, on the other hand, claims the rumors are false. What is the truth?

Lightweight boxer Gervonta Davis is scheduled to face Frank Martin in an upcoming bout. This challenge for Tank might turn out to be a stepping stone for the greater challenges that await his career.

Throughout the build-up, the rivalry between the fighters has engaged fans. This fight is said to be one of the most exciting fights of 2024.

However, fans were recently hit with the possibility of cancellation. Floyd Mayweather’s recent post that claimed the fight has been dropped alarmed fans. This was quickly countered by Gervonta Davis himself.

“Floyd is a bitter b****,” wrote Davis on X(formerly Twitter). Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram post was another chapter in his hot-blooded feud with Tank. As of yet, there are no official sources that reveal the fight is canceled.

The rivalry between Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis continued to brew. Tank also slighted the boxing veteran on his new venture concerning his promotional organization.

Upon posting Davis vs Martin’s cancellation post, Mayweather also promoted an upcoming UFC fight. Tatsuro Taira vs Alex Perez’s promotional poster was uploaded on the boxing veteran’s Instagram.

As of now, Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin is not officially canceled. The fight is scheduled to take place on June 15th, 2024 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis and Errol Spence trade insults at Frank Martin press conference

Former unified champion Errol Spence Jr. is known to support Gervonta Davis. In Tank’s much-anticipated fight against Rolly Romero, The Truth was captured cheering on for him in the audience.

However, the tables have turned recently. Spence was recently witnessed in Frank Martin’s corner for Ghost’s fight against Davis. He also predicted a massive upset loss for Gervonta at Las Vegas.

In the recent press conference, Davis accused Errol of being ‘here for a cheque.’ The Truth quickly countered Tank. “Shut your a** up,” responded Spence. The former welterweight champion accused the 29-year-old of ‘talking too much.’

Gervonta Davis also mocked Spence by mentioning the Derrick James controversy. The former Trainer of Errol filed a lawsuit against the welterweight contender seeking damages up to $5 million.

James claims Errol’s team owes him for the training up until Spence’s fight against Terence Crawford. Tank recalled this in a recent press conference. Davis asked The Truth regarding his former trainer’s presence.

Although the feud does not appear to be hot-blooded, Davis and Spence are in the opposite camps. Gervonta predicted an early knockout in the fight against Frank Martin, scheduled to take place in the infamous MGM Arena.