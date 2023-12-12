Fact check: Is Jabari Smith Jr. really cuddling with his sister-in-law in viral pic? Truth revealed

On Sunday, a photo of Jabari Smith Jr., the Houston Rockets forward, cuddling a woman set the NBA world aflame.

Numerous accounts on X (formerly Twitter) quickly speculated that the woman portrayed is the NBA player's sister-in-law, judging from the photo caption.

In reality, the woman accompanying Smith in the viral photo is his girlfriend, who is the sister of the person who originally posted the picture.

Smith, who is unmarried, is only referred to as 'brother-in-law' by her as a term of endearment.

To clear the air, Kennedi Brooke, considered Smith's 'sister-in-law', conveys on social media that it is her sister in the picture with Smith.

Carrying a chuckle, Brooke clarifies, 'I am the sister-in-law. The one you saw in the photo with him was my sister.'

Jaden Smith's mysterious girlfriend Jasmine

At 20 years old, Smith mostly keeps his personal life under wraps, sparking interest among his fans.

He is in a relationship with Jasmine, whose personal details remain largely unknown, apart from her educational links to LSU.

As Smith, an NBA sophomore, studied at Auburn, it was unlikely that their paths crossed in college. But with their debut viral moment, more data about them is anticipated to surface.

Advertisement

Little is known regarding the onset of their relationship or Jasmine's personal life. Her Instagram profile suggests an affiliation with LSU, either as a current student or an alumna.

Given Smith's academic tenure at Auburn, it is uncertain how and where their relationship began.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kevin Hart put on the spot with awkward Josh Giddey question by Patrick Beverly during ESPN broadcast

Smith's steady stats amid team changes in the second season

Smith, the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, did not make a big splash in his rookie year. He managed an average of 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game and failed to secure any votes for Rookie of the Year.

However, he did earn a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. As he steps into his second NBA season, Smith's stats remain quite similar to his first year, averaging around 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

However, he has improved his shooting efficiency to 49.7% on overall field goals and 35.7% from the three-point range.

The lack of improvement in Smith's numbers might be due to the Rockets' expanding offensive options. The arrival of Fred VanVleet in free agency this year and significant scoring progression from Alperen Sengun may account for his static stat line.

ALSO READ: Can Lakers land Bronny James to play with LeBron even without 2024 First-Round Pick? NBA Insider reveals