Fact Check: Is James Harden Bedridden for 12 Hours After Lil Baby's Mugshot Dropped?

James Harden and Lil Baby are close friends, and the world knows about it. As the news of the arrest of Lil Baby spread on social media, a rumor about James Harden also started making rounds. The rumor regarding the LA Clippers star was that he has been bedridden for 12 hours since his friend’s arrest mugshot was put out in public but is that true?

NBACentel is the account that first published this news as a post on X(formerly Twitter). The post mentioned TMZ Sports as the source behind the news.

However, the NBACentel is a parody page and posts satirical stuff to get the impressions of fans. The news is false and there is nothing that suggests that James Harden is bedridden for any number of hours since the arrest.

NBA All-Star guard James Harden responded to the mug photo of rapper Lil Baby on social media on Thursday, following his arrest on Monday. The rapper was arrested by authorities in Las Vegas on suspicion of possessing an unauthorized weapon. Lil Baby yelled at the police while being arrested, and TMZ videotaped the incident.

Fans were made aware of the arrest, and the public soon saw his mug shot. Since Harden and Lil Baby are close friends, it's interesting to see how the NBA player responded to the arrest and mug shot. The LA Clippers player discussed his feelings regarding his friend's recent arrest on his Instagram stories. James posted, "CBFW". Harden's four-letter response can be fully understood as "can't be f***ed with."

The rapper has been arrested once. In 2014, he was sentenced to two years in prison for drug and weapon offenses. In the most recent instance, he posted $5,000 bail and was set free. He hasn't been charged, the Associated Press reported on Monday. According to TMZ, the rapper allegedly stated that he possesses a license for the firearm that was discovered on him.

On their respective birthdays, the two close friends have been there for one another. Harden was seen on camera giving the rapper $250,000 in 2022. The Clippers star didn't think twice about giving his friend a gift, even though he was the one being celebrated at the moment. Before that, two years earlier, Harden gave $100,000 to Lil Baby on his birthday in December. The rapper received a Richard Mille watch as a gift from the basketball player.

