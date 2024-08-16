Fact Check: Is Rhea Ripley Really Fired After Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Segment On WWE RAW This Week? Find Out

Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio are currently embroiled in one of the most interesting three-way romantic angles in WWE history. Dirty Dom shocked everyone by aligning with Liv Morgan, betraying Mami after being together for two years. Ripley hasn't taken it well since the shocking Dom stabbed her in the back.

This past week, the segment between Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio appeared far from PG. There was some foul language thrown at each other, raising different speculations on the internet.

Recently, on YouTube, a creator named SeanzViewEnt claimed that according to different speculations of fans, there was a rumor of Rhea Ripley getting fired over her usage of words during the RAW segment.

The YouTuber said that the segment between Ripley, Dominik, and Liv on Monday Night RAW this week consisted of some sexual terms. It was not PG, even though WWE is still advertised as a PG product. It was directed more towards a mature audience.

He stated that according to rumors and speculations following the episode of Monday Night RAW, the USA Network, as well as some higher-ups in WWE, weren't pleased with the way the segment turned out due to the sexual comments made by the trio.

SeanzViewEnt further added that it might have put USA Network and WWE into the hot water. Early rumors, debates, and speculations were raised online if Rhea Ripley should be fired or if her contract should be terminated over that segment from WWE RAW.

"But here is the caveat. She would have gone to SmackDown. She would have been fired from RAW but she would have gone to SmackDown. So, she wouldn't have been entirely fired from the WWE. Again, this is according to rumors. Sometimes rumors happen and sometimes rumors don't happen," explained the YouTuber about the topic.

While such reports float on the internet due to the wild guesses of wrestling fans, the rumor of Rhea Ripley getting fired, even from WWE RAW, isn't true. No trustworthy sources have confirmed the news, and it can be dubbed as a false rumor.

Even in the storyline, WWE can't afford to fire Rhea Ripley from the red brand, nor The USA Network would like to lose a big name of her stature. The Judgement Day, including Dominik Mysterio and his new love interest, Liv Morgan, are part of RAW. Hence, Mami must stay in the flagship until the storyline is done and dusted.