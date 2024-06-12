Fact Check: Is Roman Reigns' Viral Jacked Photo Recent? Exploring Popular Tweet

Roman Reigns' alleged latest photo has been causing a stir online, suggesting that he may be making a comeback to the wrestling ring. Captured at a gym, the Tribal Chief is pictured alongside well-known bodybuilder Flex Lewis.

A Twitter user named Fade posted the image, saying that Roman Reigns is looking insanely jacked now, and his comeback to WWE would be incredible. Wearing a grey tank top and shorts, he indeed looks in phenomenal shape in this picture with broad shoulders.



It is not a recent photograph of Roman Reigns

But, the picture is not a recent one of Roman Reigns, contrary to what the Twitter user is saying. It seems to have been captured in 2020 when Flex Lewis and Roman Reigns got together for an arm workout. You can actually watch their training session on YouTube.

Roman Reigns is looking younger here, suggesting it is an old photo. Moreover, he seems to have a less beard compared to 2024. This was his look when he returned to WWE after turning heel for the first time in his solo career.

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?



Roman Reigns' last match was at WrestleMania 40. His historic title ended there, dropping the belt to Cody Rhodes. He has been away from WWE for over two months now. Currently, there is no official news regarding his comeback to the squared circle.

WWE advertised the final SmackDown episode before SummerSlam 2024 with Roman Reigns's photo on the poster. It led to speculation that the Head of the Table would return just before the Biggest Party of the Summer. Later, he was taken off the official poster.

Hence, it is not clear whether he would return on the episode of the blue brand before SummerSlam this year. Having removed him from the official poster, WWE might want to keep it a big surprise for the fans.

The Bloodline is flourishing under the guidance of Solo Sikoa, with Paul Heyman continuing to serve as The Wiseman. The arrival of Roman Reigns, be it at SummerSlam 2024 or any other occasion, could potentially stir up chaos within The Bloodline.

