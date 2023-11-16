Fact check: Is Rudy Gobert right about Draymond Green getting ejected more when Steph Curry doesn’t play?

On Tuesday, referees ejected Draymond Green of Golden State for choking Rudy Gobert of Minnesota and placing him in a headlock.

Gobert commented after the game, stating his belief that Green's ejection was inevitable due to Stephen Curry's absence.

Gobert pointed out that Green exhibited a tendency not to wish to play whenever Curry is unavailable, opting instead to strive toward an ejection.

Green has accumulated 18 ejections since he started his professional career. Interestingly, the first seven times Green faced ejection, between 2013 and 2019, occurred during games in which Curry participated.

It wasn't until November 11, 2019, the first time Green found himself ejected whilst Curry was off with a hand injury from a previous fall, displaying a potential pattern.

During this particular Golden State game, Green incurred two technical fouls. The outcome of the match, a loss against the Jazz team led by Gobert, likely drew attention to Curry's absence.

In addition to this, Green's ejections also happened on occasions when Curry was not active— specifically on January 4, 2020 (against DET), February 27, 2020 (against LAL), February 20, 2021 (against CHA), March 20, 2022 (against SAS), and January 4, 2023 (against DET).

With Tuesday's disciplinary action, seven out of Green's most recent 11 ejections took place in games where Curry did not participate, a fact that appears rather significant.

Although these statistics indicate a possible correlation, they do not prove cause and effect. Yet, the recurring pattern of Green's ejections when Curry doesn't play adds credibility to Gobert's claim.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry's NBA championships

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry have triumphed in three NBA championships together as Golden State Warriors teammates.

Their impressive partnership forms a crucial element in the team's successful track record, solidifying them as a powerful duo in the league.

The trio, composed of Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson, has made a significant impact in NBA history.

Together, they have claimed victory in 94 playoff games, placing them third for the highest number of wins by a threesome in NBA postseason history.

This record underlines the effective synergy they share on the court.

Despite rumors hinting towards a potential friction in their friendship, Green asserts the resilience of their bond.

He emphasizes that their rapport goes much deeper than just basketball, suggesting their connection will stand the test of time.

While there might be whispers of a potential rift between Green and Curry, Green showcases palpable enthusiasm about working alongside Curry and Thompson.

He accentuates not only the deep-rooted camaraderie but also the friendship they share.

