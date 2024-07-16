Fact Check: Is Skip Bayless Really Leaving Undisputed to Replace JJ Redick on LeBron James' Mind the Game Podcast?

End of an era? Skip Bayless is stepping down as co-host of Undisputed after eight years, as first reported by The Post. Bayless has been a part of FOX Sports since 2016, following a 12-year stint at ESPN.

This marks the second summer in a row where the show loses one of its main hosts. In June 2023, Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, left the show after co-hosting with Bayless since it began in 2016. Sharpe then joined ESPN's First Take, partnering with Stephen A. Smith, and has recently signed a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

So, why did Bayless decide to leave? Rumors online suggest Skip Bayless might replace JJ Redick and join LeBron James' The Mind Podcast. But how accurate are these claims? Let's find out!

Verdict: Fake News

Why is Skip Bayless leaving FS1's Undisputed?

Definitely not to join LeBron James! The rumor that Bayless is replacing JJ Redick on LeBron James' podcast was spread by NBACentel on X, formerly Twitter. For those unaware, NBACentel is a parody account, playing off the name NBACentral.

This parody plays on Bayless's constant criticism of the NBA star. Bayless is known as one of the harshest NBA analysts, frequently targeting LeBron James. Over the years, Bayless has criticized LeBron on numerous occasions, reflecting his well-known animosity towards the Lakers star.

For instance, when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, people wondered how Bayless would react. Although he praised LeBron in the weeks leading up to the milestone, he still criticized James's acceptance speech, leaving fans to question why Bayless holds such animosity towards him. The answer seems to be that Bayless's hate is mostly for entertainment.

Bayless believes he doesn't hate LeBron but thinks James lacks the clutch gene and dominance of Michael Jordan. Therefore, he doesn't see LeBron as the greatest of all time.

So, what's the real reason Skip Bayless is leaving FS1's Undisputed?

The exact reasons are still unclear, but it could be due to declining viewership. Fox Sports executives built the debate show around Bayless's personality, which worked well with Shannon Sharpe. However, after Sharpe left for ESPN in 2023, the show struggled to replicate its success.

Sports Media Watch editor Jon Lewis reported that an episode in late February drew only 50,000 viewers and was outperformed by a first-round Dubai Open tennis match, which averaged 54,000 viewers on the Tennis Channel.

Skip Bayless' craziest LeBron James takes

Throughout his career, Bayless has made some wild comments about LeBron. While he insists he doesn't hate LeBron, some of his remarks suggest otherwise. One of Bayless's craziest takes was in 2012 when he claimed that LeBron wasn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but Tiago Splitter was.

Another outrageous claim came in 2010, when Bayless compared LeBron to Batman and Robin, saying LeBron's skills were like Batman, but his intangibles were more like Robin.

Despite these comments, LeBron seems unaffected by Bayless's criticism and has continued to excel in his career.