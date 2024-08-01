Amid the buzz surrounding the commencement of the 2024 Summer Olympics, a series of images showcasing Olympic torches from various years made waves on social media platforms in late July 2024.

The Reddit post, which garnered over 68,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments, sparked discussions on the unique designs of the torches that have symbolized the spirit of the Olympic Games throughout history.

The viral images authentically portrayed Olympic torches from different editions of the Games, including notable years such as 2020 (Tokyo), 2016 (Rio de Janeiro), 2012 (London), and more. These torch designs, each meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of their host countries and the ethos of the Olympics, have become iconic symbols of unity, athleticism, and cultural diversity.

However, amidst the widespread sharing of these images, a slight discrepancy was detected in one of the visuals related to the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, erroneously dated as 2006. Despite this minor error, the overall accuracy of the representations led the images to be true.

Delving into the specifics, each torch design encapsulated a unique narrative. The 2020 Summer Olympics torch, inspired by the cherry blossom, exuded elegance and symbolism, while the 2016 torch from Rio de Janeiro intricately captured the essence of Brazilian warmth and hospitality through its design elements. Similarly, the 2012 torch paid homage to London's rich heritage and the values of the Olympic Movement.

The torches from past editions, ranging from Beijing in 2008 to Mexico City in 1968, showcased a diverse array of inspirations and cultural motifs. From the parchment scroll shape of the 2008 torch to the olive tree leaf design of the 2004 torch, each iteration showcased a fusion of artistry and heritage.

However, there has also been curiosity among the fans regarding the flame of the Olympic torch. Following the intriguing and controversial opening ceremony , it has been disclosed that the towering flame, which captivated spectators as it ascended into the Parisian night sky, was not actually a fire at all.

Instead, it was a 100% electric display created using 40 LED lights and water mist, aligning with Paris' ambition to host the "greenest Olympic games" in history.

The revelation has sparked a wave of fury and disappointment among fans, expressing a sense of betrayal at the symbolic element being replaced by a technological replica. Social media platforms have been inundated with impassioned responses from fans who feel let down after learning that the traditional torch flame was substituted by a manufactured electric display.

Despite the backlash, Paris organizers have staunchly defended their decision, emphasizing that the symbolic value of the flame remains intact, whether real or artificial. A spokesperson for the Games clarified that for the Olympic movement, the enduring symbol of a flame that lasts until the conclusion of the Games is what truly matters.

They also reassured the public that a lit lantern would be located in the vicinity of the cauldron for public admiration, staying true to the tradition of the Olympic flame's enduring presence throughout the event.

