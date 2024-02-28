Fact Check: Is Tom Brady REALLY Dating Chris Tyson From Mr Beast? Exploring The Rumor

It's been two years since Tom Brady divorced his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. After his divorce, he has been linked with multiple celebs. While he has been romantically linked with Russian model Irina Shayk since 2023, his link has recently changed.

Recently, there have been rumors connecting NFL legend Tom Brady with YouTube star Chris Tyson, who has undergone a gender transformation to become a female. People on the Internet are speculating that they are a couple, but is there any truth to these rumors?

Fact-checking Tom Brady and Chris Tyson's romantic connection

As much as Tom Brady doesn't enjoy being called an 'eligible bachelor' , he indeed is one. And because of that, he is occasionally linked with female celebs. The former Patriots quarterback is reportedly in a relationship with Russian Model Irina Shayk. In fact, they have been spotted together multiple times.

But despite that, there's a slight doubt among many fans that there's nothing serious between the two. This doubt that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are not in a serious relationship, gave birth to rumors of him being with other women. Chris Tyson is one of the names that Brady has been linked with, very recently.

Chris, on his Twitter (currently known as X) shared a picture with Tom Brady. The caption of Chris' Tweet said, "Tucker asked @TomBrady 'you throw footballs?'" This is what got some fans thinking that there's something going between them. Truth be told, there's nothing going on between them.

Tom Brady is not romantically linked with Chris Tyson. All these rumors around their romance are not more than just rumors. Even in the past, Tom Brady has been linked with so many people. But in reality, most of those connections aren't more than just rumors created by goons of the internet.

But as for his relationship, the former Buccaneers quarterback is romantically associated with Irina Shayk only. In fact, according to a source, they see each other several times a week. But the two avoid meeting in public because of all the eyes that keep on hovering over them all the time.

So to conclude, Tom Brady and Chris Tyson are not linked in any way, especially romantically. They would be work friends, considering Tom Brady starred in one of the videos of Mr Beast, but as far as we know, nothing romantic is going on between them. When it comes to romance, Brady and Irina are a thing.