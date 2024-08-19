Fact Check: Is Travis Kelce Really Leaving Chiefs? Exploring Viral Rumor Ahead of NFL Season

Travis Kelce is going through a long-distance relationship with Taylor Swift as they both continue to go through their hectic schedule. While the Kansas City Chiefs star is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, his global star sweetheart is busy with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Amid this, rumor has it that the tight end might be leaving the Chiefs while they prepare for a three-peat this season. There is no evidence to support this claim and the player has also signed a new contract with the franchise. It all started when the 34-year-old stated that he would like to play in London.

This news made the fans worry about his future at the franchise with which Travis won his second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. Earlier this year, Kelce stated in an episode of the New Heights that the only team he would leave Chiefs for, while they were in London.

Kelce said, “I'm waiting for that team to play for another team other than the Chiefs.” He further stated, “That's the only situation is if I get to play abroad.”

The official page of the podcast posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and Travis took to his social media account to reply, “Let’s be honest, I’d never leave the Chiefs… but playing in London sounds fun.”

There were several suggestions and comments regarding the comments made by the three-time Super Bowl champion. A user wrote, “Why not Toronto instead? There's a market for it.... And not an entire ocean separating them from the rest of the league.”

Another wrote, “Come to Brazil instead.”

A fan related it to Taylor Swift’s song “London Boy.”

Another fan commented, “You will leave the Chiefs and retire with the Browns.”

One wrote, “Well, you’ve already performed at Wembley this summer; now you just need to recruit a team.”

Another reference to Taylor Swift is, “Karma is the guy on the chiefs; don't worry, we know.”

In case fans are worried, Travis Kelce has no plans of leaving the Chiefs following his comments about playing in London, especially after the new contract he signed with the franchise. Following the contract, Travis Kelce became the highest-paid tight end in football.

The American football player visited London this year when he attended the Eras Tour concert and appeared on the stage at Wembley Stadium. It was Travis’ debut appearance for Swift’s concert which made fans go crazy for the surprise.

Kelce hoisted his multiple Grammy winner girlfriend in to introduce her song, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. The last time they were captured together in public was in Germany at her show when the two were seen waving at fans.

That was the last concert Travis attended before he had to leave for Kansas City to prepare for the upcoming NFL season and the beginning of their long-distance relationship following their busy schedule.

Meanwhile, the defending champions are fully focused on bringing back the Lombardi trophy home for the third consecutive time this year. By doing so, it will make the Chiefs become the only franchise to win three Super Bowls in a row.

