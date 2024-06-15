Fact Check: Is WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Script Leaked Before the Event?

WWE is currently gearing up for its upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, scheduled to emanate from Scotland this Saturday. However, information about WWE’s succeeding event in July, Money in the Bank, is making rounds online. A viral image of the event’s leaked match card is gaining a lot of attention.

Unlike in the past, it’s very challenging for WWE to guard secrets and surprises in this digital age. But the contents of the leaked match card call its legitimacy into question. That said, is the leaked match card real or fan-made? Let’s find out.

Is the Money in the Bank 2024 match card leaked?

Money in the Bank 2024 is set to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena. A supposed leaked match card for the event is now making rounds on social media. However, it’s conspicuous that the viral image is a very creatively designed fan-made script. According to the viral image, 5 matches have been confirmed. The show will also include an “undisclosed segment.” Give this man a medal!

The matches planned for the event are as follows:

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs Lyra Valkyria vs Dakota Kai vs Kiana James vs Naomi vs Tifanny Stratton vs Chelsea Green vs Blair Devenport 30-minute Iron Man Match: Chad Gable (champion) vs Sami Zayn Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (champion) Vs Zelina Vega Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sami Zayn vs Finn Balor vs Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker vs LA Knight vs Carmelo Hayes vs Randy Orton vs Solo Sikoa Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Kevin Owens

Advertisement

Based on the information, Sami Zayn could lose his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle. Moreover, Zayn is seemingly going to pull double duty at Money in the Bank due to his participation in the men’s MITB ladder match. Additionally, the information also reveals that Cody Rhodes is going to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle.

It’s evident that the image was designed by some wrestling fan seated in his basement, looking to make waves. But jokes aside, a certain WWE star is reportedly the top choice to win the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

NOT THE MITB PPV MATCHES GETTING LEAKED REPORTEDLY?? #WWE pic.twitter.com/1BfvK2B41S — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) June 14, 2024

Jey Uso is reportedly the favorite to win the men’s MITB ladder match

There’s no denying that Jey Uso has achieved significant success since setting out in his solo career. Make no mistake, Uso attained massive success during his tag team partnership with his brother Jimmy, however, he truly became a fan favorite after stepping out of the shadow of The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso.

Advertisement

Read More: When Brock Lesnar Demanded 7 Figures And Private Jet From An Adult Film Star Turned-Boxer

According to WrestleVotes, Jey Uso is the leading contender to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Considering the success Uso has garnered in terms of fan support and merchandise sales, it may be the right time for him to receive his much-deserved push. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see if Jey Uso emerges as the next Money in the Bank winner.