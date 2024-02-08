Fact check: Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted Tom Brady To Run For 2024 GOP Presidential Election Over Donald Trump

Imagine seeing Tom Brady as the president of America. It's a dream that many Tom Brady fans have dreamed of, including Sam Bankman-Fried. With the 2024 presidential elections scheduled for November, it recently came into light that Sam Bankman-Fried wanted Tom Brady as a potential candidate for the presidency.

Sam Bankman-Fried's interest in watching Tom Brady run for 2024 election over Donald Trump

According to Puck, Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to boost Tom Brady as a potential candidate for the 2024 GOP election, instead of Donald Trump. In fact, in his Autobiography titled Michael Lewis, Bankman-Fried said that he even asked Trump not to run for office and he would pay $5 Billion for it.

This wasn't just a regular dream of Sam Bankman-Fried but something he laid down plans for. Bankman-Fried assigned his team to go ahead and poll American citizens about their thoughts on the former NFL Star as a potential presidential candidate. In fact, Tom Brady was aware of all of this as well.

According to two sources reported to Puck, "In these conversations, Sam didn't get into specifics beyond saying that Brady was a great, handsome guy and he believed he could win." Since Sam was in direct contact with Tom Brady he didn't hold himself back in sharing his thoughts with the NFL legend.

But from what it appears, Sam Bankman-Fried will remain dreams. Tom Brady and former president Donald Trump have a long history. The two were first publicly linked in 2001 when Trump came to him with an opportunity to judge at the Miss USA Competition. Ever since they have been good friends.

For as back as Tom Brady and Sam Bankman-Fried's relationship goes, they were reported to be fond of each other. The two worked together for a good time frame, with Sam Bankman-Fried paying Brady about $55 Million for promoting FTX, a now-dysfunctional crypto exchange company.