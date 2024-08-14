Fact Check: Was a British Tennis Player Really Banned From Olympics Because of Her S*x Tape? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Olympics might be over, but the city of love is still buzzing with rumors. One of the latest? A British tennis player was supposedly banned from the Olympics because of a s*x t*pe. To clear things up: that's absolutely not true!

If you're curious about where this rumor started, here’s the scoop. An account on X (formerly Twitter) posted: "British tennis player banned from competing in olympics because of her s*xtąpe 😳"

The post included an image showing a blonde woman with curly hair, holding a tennis racket in one hand. The left side of the image clearly shows a provocative picture of the same person.

Even though the Olympics did feature many stunning athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson and Suni Lee , this particular woman was not among them.

After some digging, we discovered that this woman is actually a model, and the post was just a promotional stunt for an account on an adult website.

However, the Olympics weren’t entirely without controversy. Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans star Alysha Newman went viral on Wednesday after celebrating her bronze medal by twerking.

The 30-year-old athlete amazed fans in Paris by clearing 4.85 meters in a fierce final, making her the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the event, as first reported by The Telegraph.

But right after her impressive performance, Newman playfully shook her butt towards the crowd and television cameras, smiling widely. This move sparked a debate online, with some questioning if she was promoting her OnlyFans or just having fun with a silly dance.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Convicted Child Rapist Steven Van de Velde Breaks Down in First Interview Since Getting Booed at Paris Olympics

This and many more instances have shed light on the financial struggles that are driving many Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies on OnlyFans, a platform known for sexually explicit content, to support their dreams of winning gold.

As they face financial challenges, it’s shedding light on an Olympic funding system that critics say is “broken,” leaving most athletes struggling to afford even basic expenses.

Take Robbie Manson from New Zealand, for example. The OnlyFans model and rower says he earns more from his artistic nudes than from rowing. Creating an OnlyFans account didn’t hurt his career or concern the New Zealand Federation.

The number of athletes joining the paid subscription platform has surged in recent years, including British springboard divers Daniel Goodfellow, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee, and Noah Williams.

Advertisement

While some athletes have taken on side gigs like OnlyFans, whether by choice or necessity, and still competed in the Olympics, the person in question here didn’t even qualify, let alone compete. Our conclusion? Fake news.