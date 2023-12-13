Fact Check: Was Andrew Tate really in a relationship with Jordan Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila Peterson? Find out

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion and a polarizing figure on social media, first rose to fame through his successful kickboxing career. Later, he made his way into the limelight by participating in the seventeenth season of Big Brother UK.

Tate was kicked out of the show just after six days. As makers revealed Tate was caught hitting a fellow female contestant.

Later Tate and the female contestant revealed they were doing consensual “Roleplay”. Tate later gained popularity for his controversial views on women, politics, and how ideal men should look.

Tate is often hailed as the ultimate embodiment of "toxic masculinity". The ex-kickboxer found himself in hot water alongside his brother and business partner, Tristan Tate, in 2022. After spending three months behind bars, they were eventually granted release, but had to endure eight more months of house arrest.

On the other hand, Jordan Peterson is a popular Canadian psychologist and author. He gained popularity after expressing views on political and cultural matters.

Some rumors in the past suggested that Jordan Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila Peterson was dating famous former kickboxing champion and social media icon, Andrew Tate.

ALSO READ: Did Andrew Tate get his cars back? Romanian court ruling on seized assets worth USD 12 million issued

Advertisement

Did Andrew Tate and Mikhaila Peterson ever date?

According to some previous rumors, Andrew Tate was reportedly dating Mikhaila Peterson, a podcaster and daughter of Canadian author Jordan Peterson.

Mikhaila discussed their connection on her podcast, revealing that they met in 2018 in Romania. Tate invited Mikhaila for a night out, and they explored various places, enjoying a pleasant evening together. She mentioned that they even went for a ride in one of Tate’s expensive cars.

According to an article in The Thing, Cobra Tate talked about Mikhaila, calling her a nice girl and comparing her intelligence to that of his father.

Tate has previously denied the rumors about them dating, while Mikhaila hasn't given a clear answer about it. After looking at their statements, it seems like they might have gone on a couple of dates, but it doesn't seem like they were ever in a serious romantic relationship.

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan explains why ’over the top’ and ‘arrogant’ Andrew Tate is so popular among young men