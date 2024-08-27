Fact Check: Was Dricus du Plessis’ Image Really Used in Article About How to Spot Gay People? Exploring Viral Picture

A Reddit involving Dricus du Plessis has gone viral recently. The post, uploaded by an user named polite_wild007, claimed that a renowned newspaper has used an image of Dricus du Plessis for publishing an article on how to spot a gay. The screenshot was from The Guardian while the publishing house detailed how a Malaysian newspaper has made a checklist to spot gay people. However, after cross checking with the original article, it was found that the Reddit post was fake.

The Guardian used a custom image for publishing the article and did not use the UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis’ image. As a matter of fact, Du Plessis’ unorthodox approach to fighting has often been a topic of trolls on the internet. However, that did not stop the South African from submitting one of the fiercest strikers in the UFC. After winning the belt from Sean Strickland in UFC 297, Du Plessis faced off against a resilient Israel Adesanya.

Lol

byu/polite_wild007 inufc

While many touted this fight as a tough challenge and favored Adesanya heavily, it was Du Plessis who secured the victory. Infact, the South African also revealed his tactics against ‘Izzy’ that helped him to outsmart ‘The Last Stylebender’. Du Plessis stated that he knew that Adesanya would come hard at him. Thus, his initial plan was to let ‘Izzy’ fight and empty his tank. As time went by, Adesanya looked more and more fatigued until ‘StillKnocks’ launched on him.

Advertisement

Finding a way to get Adesanya off his feet, Du Plessis held him in a rear naked choke and finished their rivalry with a dominating submission victory. Soon after their fight, the duo seems to have put behind their bad blood. Adesanya acknowledged Du Plessis as an African champion in the post fight presser. This was a significant statement because prior to their bout, it was ‘Izzy’ who was irked by Du Plessis’ ‘Real African Champion’ claim.

However, there seems to be a new rivalry brewing for Dricus du Plessis with Alex Pereira. Soon after the victory at UFC 305, Pereira took to his Instagram and teased a return back to middleweight where he had already been a champion. Despite the idea looking unlikely to transform into reality, both Du Plessis and Pereira have taken verbal shots at each other. With Khalil Rountree Jr. waiting in the wings for Pereira, it remains to be seen whether a face off between ‘StillKnocks’ and ‘Poatan’ gets confirmed in the future or not.

Advertisement