Fact Check: Was Tom Brady dating Kim Kardashian after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen?

After his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has been romantically linked with many famous celebrities. Kim Kardashian is one of the names that Tom Brady was linked with. But did they really date or was it another internet-boomed rumor? Well, let's find that out.

Reality behind Tom Brady's romance with Kim Kardashian

On October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen concluded their 13-year-long marriage. The same year, Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West, on March 2, 2022. Months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady was linked with Kim Kardashian, who came out of a divorce, just like Tom Brady.

A picture of them together at a party also went viral during that time. Above that, Kim was also on the lookout for a vacation home in the Bahamas, near Tom Brady's property. All these things compiled and made the rumors really strong. But the reality is that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were never linked romantically.

According to a source, in conversation with E!, all that the NFL legend and Kim are is friends and business partners and nothing more. The source said, "They have friends and business partners in common, but not dating." The same source revealed that Kim is focused on her businesses and kids, not particularly looking for a romantic relationship.

Talking about Tom, the NFL legend's rep had a conversation with People and cleared the rumors about Brady's relationship with Kim. The source denied any romance between the two, dismissing all the rumors about him dating Kim. So now we know, Kim and Brady never dated and their romantic relationship was just rumors.

Who is Tom Brady currently dating?

Tom Brady has officially been dating Russian model Irina Shayk , however, neither of them have confirmed their romance yet. Interestingly, the two have been spotted together multiple times, all indicating that they are seeing each other. Their romance started in September 2023 but ended in just a month.

Interestingly, a month after their breakup, Irian Shayk was seen visiting Tom Brady's condo in New York. Later in October, it was confirmed that they are back to dating , however, there's no serious deal between them. The last thing Brady might be looking for is his commitment considering he came out of a 13-year-long marriage.

The NFL legend was last spotted with Irina Shayk in December 2023, before Brady headed to the Art Basel Bash . It's been a while since they have been spotted but it's just a matter of time before the two are spotted back. As for Brady, we would be seeing him commentating both as a sports analyst for Fox Sports .



