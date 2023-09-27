Faf Du Plessis believes THESE 2 Indian bowlers could have massive impact on Cricket World Cup 2023

In the upcoming World Cup, Du Plessis actively spotlights four key bowlers - three pacers and one spinner. The selection prominently features Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and the Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Du Plessis underscores the crucial influence of pitch conditions on these bowlers' effectiveness. According to him, bowlers versatile enough to extract either movement or spin from the surface, depending on the conditions, will excel.

Beyond the pacers, the Pretoria-born cricketer brought Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the limelight, praising his recent outstanding performances. Du Plessis pointed out the challenge Yadav presents to batters due to his ability to spin the ball in both directions, especially under spin-friendly conditions.

What did Du Plessis say?

"I think it depends on the wickets. You know, if the wicket has got something in it, someone like Siraj who just nibbles the ball a little bit both ways, and he’s trying the off stump the whole time. But if there is a little bit of spin, you know, someone like Kuldeep has bowled really well in the last six months. When he gets his tail up and he gets one wicket, you know, the next batter’s coming in, he’s quite tricky to face his first few balls because he spins the ball both ways,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

South Africa arrived in India for World Cup 2023

Ahead of the anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures, the South African cricket team touched down in India on Monday, September 25. The Proteas disembarked at Trivandrum International Airport. South Africa's team used its social media accounts to share a short video, offering fans a sneak peek at the team's arrival.

ALSO READ: Who is Dipendra Singh Airee? Meet Nepalese cricketer who has broken Yuvraj Singh's THIS record for T20

The South African team, led by Temba Bavuma, is the first to arrive in Trivandrum for the warm-up matches in the run-up to the major event. Their first practice match is scheduled against Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium on September 29. The team will then face New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match at the same venue on October 2.

ALSO READ: Farewell to World Cup: Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson; Top 5 players of 2023 who mark their last stand