Failed Mr. Olympian mo**erfu**er’: Conor McGregor hurls ruthless insults on John Cena's WWE persona

Conor McGregor and John Cena are the two big names in the combat industry. John Cena is a WWE star and is a major star there his name is amongst the top ten bests of all time. On the flip side, McGregor is an MMA fighter major who owned his name from UFC, he is also considered as one of the guys who was and is the best Pay Per View fighter fans love these superstars and always fill the seats.

John Cena is the 16-time champion and, McGregor ruled over two divisions and became champion of the lightweight and featherweight divisions, not many stars could achieve this level of success both of these superstars have received in their careers and, unarguably both of these stars are the greatest of all time in their respective games.

ALSO READ: CM Punk set to make his WWE comeback? Reports

Conor McGregor hates John Cena

Conor McGregor is a certified trash-talker one key factor that played for his career is his trash-talking skills are five star he is always in headlines for trolling people around the world ones when he was promoting his fight he trolled WWE superstar John Cena in 2016.

When the reporter asked questions about WWE he answered trolling John Cena "What's the main guy? John Cena? He's 40 years of age walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and headband talking about how no one can see him," he said."You can see him right there - he's a big fat 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympian motherf**ker. Do you know what I mean? They're dweebs those guys."

McGregor trolled Cena on his failed Olympian career his age and his in-ring attire.McGregor also made fun of Cena’s famous catchphrase, “ You can’t see me” he said everyone can see him he is a 40-year-old big fat guy.

After realising he had taken things so far on WWE star he backed up his statement by adding these new guys are dweebs. But the old-school guys are legends he mentions Ric Flair as a legend he also mentioned The McMahons praised them. This eventually started the war between WWE Stars and McGregor where many WWE superstars replied to his statement.

Now in 2023, UFC and WWE are owned by the same owner and listed as a single company TKO and we can expect McGregor in WWE for crossover promotion anytime soon.

ALSO READ: UFC294: Dana White confirms Islam vs Volkanoski 2 as Charles Oliveira WITHDRAWS