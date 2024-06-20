Fake ‘Lewis Hamilton From Shein’ Goes Viral As Fans Click Selfies In Barcelona Ahead Of Spanish GP

In a surprising turn of events, a fake Lewis Hamilton caused a stir at an F1 event in Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. The imposter, dubbed the ‘Lewis Hamilton from Shein’ due to his ‘fake’ appearance, was seen taking selfies with fans who believed they were meeting the real seven-time world champion.

Throughout the event, the phony Lewis Hamilton was spotted interacting with spectators and grinning while posing for photos. There was a lot of excitement around him since many people thought they were meeting the real Formula One star. The video has garnered a flurry of reactions from fans on social media.

Netizens react to Fake Lewis Hamilton

The appearance of a Lewis Hamilton look-alike at a recent event sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. Taking to Instagram, one user humorously commented, "Nah, that's Lewis Hamilton from Shein," while another demanded an 8th championship from the dupe.

Another user went on to say, "I hope this person takes a picture with Lewis.” Users also pointed out that the man looked nothing like the Mercedes driver.

AI Scammer targets F1 fan on Instagram

The situation in Barcelona isn't the first time a fake Lewis Hamilton has made headlines. Recently, a woman from Sao Paolo, Brazil, narrowly avoided falling victim to a scam orchestrated by an AI-driven imposter on Instagram.

According to Metropoles, the scammer created a fake account with just 1,400 followers, a stark contrast to Hamilton’s verified account boasting 36 million followers.

The imposter sent messages to Valdemira Aparecida, posing as Hamilton and even using AI to generate voice notes that mimicked the F1 star’s voice. The scammer requested money and tried to sell a ‘fan card’ for $1,500, supposedly from an agency based in Rio de Janeiro.

This suspicious request prompted Aparecida to contact Metropoles, who confirmed that the account was indeed fake and used AI for deception.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

The transfer of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for the 2025 season will change the Formula One landscape. Hamilton hopes to win his coveted eighth world title by joining the most storied and well-known team in the sport.

This will probably be his last audacious bet of his remarkable career. In addition to increasing the stakes for Hamilton, the team is also held to even higher standards as a result of the Ferrari switch.

Mercedes will have a big hole in their driver roster for 2025 as a result of this move, and it will take them just over a year to find a replacement. George Russell is still a serious competitor on the team, but replacing Hamilton's commercial and international appeal will be extremely difficult.