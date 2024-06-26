'Fall Off is Real': Fans React To Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Being Booked At Wrestling Birthday Party

Matt Riddle’s exit from WWE and his subsequent fall into the realm of professional wrestling is a case that needs to be studied. Riddle held a four-match winning streak at the UFC from 2008–2013 and then went on to feature in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and other venues.

He was a Tag team champion with Randy Orton in 2021 and a former NXT champ. Even his wrestling skills were top-notch. But since being released from his WWE contract, Riddle hasn’t found a place in the wrestling industry. On top of that, the former NXT Champion had even teased venturing into the adult entertainment industry recently .

So, Riddle was recently spotted performing at a birthday party, which sent many of his fans commenting on the poor fate of Riddle. While it’s not confirmed whether it was a paid event or if Riddle was just appearing at his friend’s venue, fans were quick to drop their own reactions.

Fans React To Matt Riddle’s Birthday Party Performance

Almost every WWE fan expressed surprise over Riddle’s position today. While some blamed him for making bad decisions, some even called him out for failing in wrestling. One user wrote, “I feel if you're a wrestler and you get fired from the WWE. And you don't go to another big promotion or even the Indies. You get resorted to this; you severely failed in wrestling,” he said. A second said, “Imagine going from teaming with world champs and main eventing PPVs to performing at birthday parties. The fall-off is real.”

A third said, “A string of bad decisions. The infidelity with the wife being the worse.” A fourth fan said, “Damn my bro.. He stooped that low to be available for b day parties... Yo bro are you available for my son's party... Yea let me check my schedule... Im there... But I'll need the money up front first... From WWE to this SMH.”

However, it was said that Riddle did this out of favor for his friend’s kid. So, that wasn’t a paid performance. Still, this fact cannot be verified, and it was only mentioned by some users.

One user wrote, “Dudes having fun and giving some kid the best birthday of his life. You gotta be a miserable person to hate on this, lol.”

Why did WWE release Matt Riddle?

Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023, after having spent a glorious 5-year run with the company. He himself shed light on the matter recently, saying that his release had several reasons, with money being one of the biggest factors contributing to his departure.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Riddle said that he was promised to be paid USD 1 million by 2024, but his brand value had gone down in the meantime, which, according to him, compelled WWE to re-think their decision.

“I think, for the most part, it was a money thing. I think maybe my value went down a little bit, and for the amount they were still paying me or guaranteed to pay me, I honestly think that played a bigger factor than anything,” Riddle said to Helwani in the podcast.

Apart from money, there were other disciplinary issues, because of which Riddle was released from his WWE contract.