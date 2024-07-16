‘Fan Reaction’: Fans Bash Ingrid Andress After Her ‘Horrible’ National Anthem Performance at Home Run Derby

Country singer Ingrid Andress was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. It was after performing the national anthem at the Home Run Derby on July 15. The four-time Grammy-nominated artist's rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner quickly went viral on social media. It was due to several missed notes, leading to criticism from viewers and sports commentators.

The 2024 Home Run Derby, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, kicked off with Andress's performance. She was known for her hits like More Hearts Than Mine and albums such as Good Person and Lady Like. Andress's musical prowess is well-established. However, this particular performance did not showcase her talents in the best light. As she struggled with the anthem, social media platforms lit up with reactions.

Let's delve a bit into some fan’s reactions to Ingrid Andress’s performance

The account Awful Announcing commented on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least.”

Another user added, “Ingrid Andress just sang the worst anthem I've ever heard at the #HomeRunDerby That's almost go to jail for disrespecting your country levels of bad. Holy moly..”

Some other fans commented, “Ingrid Andress what the actual f*ck?”

Some other person commented, “Come on here to talk about College Football 25 and ended up seeing the worst attempt at the national anthem I’ve ever heard.”

Some other fan made a unique comment, saying, “The home run derby national anthem had my dad laughing the hardest I think I've ever heard him”

Sports Illustrated writer and podcast host Alex Carr weighed in, saying, “I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life.”

The camera captured reactions from players, including Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, who appeared to be trying to contain his laughter. These reactions drew inevitable comparisons to Fergie's infamous 2018 NBA All-Star Game anthem performance. It also became a viral sensation for its off-key notes and unconventional style.

ESPN had initially posted a video of Andress’s performance on YouTube. However, the clip has since been removed. The deletion did not stop the wave of comments and critiques. It continued to pour in across social media platforms.

Shifting from Ingrid Andress's missed notes to her career accolades

Despite this setback, Andress's career achievements remain noteworthy. She gained significant recognition with her 2019 breakthrough hit, More Hearts Than Mine. She has been nominated for four Grammy Awards. Those included Best New Artist, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album in 2021.

In 2023, her collaboration with Sam Hunt on the track Wishful Drinking was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Ingrid Andress's connection to sports goes beyond her recent Home Run Derby appearance. Her father, Brad Andress, has a notable background as a strength and conditioning coach. He worked with the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and the University of Michigan.

While the national anthem performance did not go as planned, it is a momentary blip in Andress's otherwise successful career. Public performances, especially those of such a revered artist, come with immense pressure. Many artists have faced similar scrutiny. Let us know in the comments what you think about the whole situation.

