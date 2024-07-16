Fanmio CEO Responds to Nate Diaz’s USD 9 Million Lawsuit for Fraud and Breach of Contract: ‘Justice Will Prevail'

The CEO of Fanmio recently responded to the Nate Diaz lawsuit situation. It was recently revealed that the former UFC fighter is suing Solomon Engel. Allegedly, he is owed another $9 million after the Jorge Masvidal fight.

Although the fight against Gamebred was a successful event, they allegedly failed to make enough money to pay Diaz. He claimed he was promised a whopping $10 million and only a million was paid from it. How did Solomon Engel, the CEO of Fanmio respond to the lawsuit?

Fanmio CEO responds to Nate Diaz lawsuit controversy

Former BMF contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz went head-to-head in a ten-round boxing match. The arena was packed with a lot of fans cheering for the Stockton Slugger. It was praised by critics for the entertainment that the card provided.

Despite all of these aspects, the event was not a total success for Fanmio or the contender. Nate Diaz is reportedly suing CEO Solomon Engel for breach of contract. According to the fighter, he was promised $10 million dollars.

He claims only a fragment of the promised amount was transacted. A new lawsuit had been filed against Fanmio for this exact reason. However, Solomon Engel denies said allegations. In his recent statement, he claims he would dispute the said lawsuit.

“Neither has taken place,” said Solomon Engel. This statement is a direct response to Diaz’s fraud and contractual breaching accusations. The Fanmio CEO says he had already paid the former UFC fighter ‘seven figures’ going into this fight.

“I look forward to resolving this dispute through the appropriate process,” says the CEO of Fanmio. Solomon also accuses Nate Diaz of making defamatory statements that harm him and his family.

“Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph,” ended Solomon Engel, CEO of Fanmio.

Jake Paul responds to Nate Diaz filing a lawsuit

The Problem Child has had a hostile relationship with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. The YouTuber has constantly thrown shade at the original BMF contenders on several occasions. Adding onto that, he has also fought Diaz and emerged victorious in a boxing match.

With the recent developments regarding Nate Diaz filing a lawsuit against CEO Solomon Engel, Jake Paul decided to give his two cents. However, the YouTuber was not cordial in his response and decided to slam dunk on both fighters.

“Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously,” said Jake Paul. The Problem Child revealed he offered Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz a load of money to fight him under the Professional Fighters League(PFL).

“Masvidal you broke and can’t sell s***,” ended Jake Paul. The YouTuber failed to hold back as he went after Jorge in the post. Gamebred has previously revealed that he is still signed to the UFC and cannot break his contractual obligations to fight in another organization.

As for Diaz, it is unclear as to where this lawsuit is heading. Will the Fanmio CEO successfully dispute it?