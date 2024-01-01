Fans are not impressed after Buffalo Bills used Ben Affleck meme to troll New England Patriots after win

The Buffalo Bills had a fantastic game against the New England Patriots, triumphing over them in the second-to-last game of the season. To commemorate their victory, the Bills playfully teased the Patriots with a hilarious meme featuring Ben Affleck. Although the Bills probably anticipated cheers, their Twitter post ended up being trolled by fans.

What did the Buffalo Bills post that got them in trouble with the fans?

The Buffalo Bills won against the New England Patriots this weekend by 27-21. It was a short-margin win but the Bills were able to maintain their winning streak. Even though Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen fought some struggles, he was able to make two scores on the ground.

Celebrating the win, the Buffalo Bills shared a Ben Affleck meme in which the Batman actor was seen standing with his eyes closed in disappointment, wearing a Patriots t-shirt. On his feet is the newspaper with the headline "Bills Win 27-21." That was a hard troll by the Bills. But it didn't go as the team might have expected.

NFL fans are unimpressed with Buffalo Bills' trolling Patriots for the loss

Buffalo Bills probably saw it as a harmless prank, but NFL fans definitely don't see it that way. They're not impressed at all. "In my opinion, the Patriots came out on top," one fan remarked.

While one fan commented, "It’s kinda us tho isn’t it?". Another fan who doesn't seem to be enjoying Bills' tweet said, "Bro that’s us, not pats fans".

"I wonder if we could ever win convincingly?" Tweeted another fan.

"Again you just squeak by against a terrible team and you post this joke?!? Enjoy your one playoff game!" said a fan. The Patriots have been pretty lackluster this season, so it seems a little over the top to brag about a close win against them. What do you think?