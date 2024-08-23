Fans Believe They Know Who Angel Reese is Dating After WNBA Star Accidentally Reveals Big Clue

Chicago Sky's standout player, Angel Reese, has been dropping clues about her mysterious boyfriend, and fans think they've pieced together the puzzle.

Rumors that Reese, who is having a record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA, is dating Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren gained traction after she was spotted in a video wearing a Pistons hoodie. Angel Reese has been teasing her followers about her secret romance for a while now.

While she was on vacation, Angel Reese shared sunset pictures and videos that seemed to match the backdrop in photos posted by Jalen Duren, forward for the Detroit Pistons. On July 30th, both Reese and Duren uploaded eerily similar videos to their Instagram stories. Then, during an Instagram Live on August 5th, Reese was caught fixing her bedhead while someone off-camera teased her about where she woke up. Her response? A playful "Shut up."

Recently, Angel Reese has been adding more fuel to the fire with social media posts that suggest she might indeed be in a relationship.

First, she commented, “we love our J’s” on an Instagram post by her former Sky teammate, Kysre Gondrezick, who’s dating Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Many fans took this as a nod to Duren.

In another post, Angel Reese was more upfront. She quote-tweeted Jeanine Ogbonnaya, founder of Clearview Sports, who played a key role in securing Reese a brand deal with Reese’s, saying, "Every city hates to see us! And my man hates to you cause you always in my businesssssss.”

Though Reese has generally kept her personal life under wraps, it seems she’s been more open about sharing glimpses with her social media followers lately.

While Angel Reese’s current boyfriend's identity is still a mystery, this news follows her breakup with ex-boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, earlier this year. In March, during an Instagram Live, she confirmed, “Yeah, I’m single.” She didn’t hold back, explaining, “I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.” The 22-year-old forward even went as far as to remove Fletcher from her Instagram, signaling she was ready to move on.

Reese and Fletcher had first crossed paths six years ago through basketball, starting as good friends. Their relationship blossomed into something more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Angel Reese made their relationship public in June 2023 on the 1 Star Recruits podcast. But by March 2024, the couple had parted ways, choosing to go their separate directions.

