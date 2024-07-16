Fans Blast Jordan Addison Fans For Latest Social Media Post After Getting Arrested for Allegedly Driving Under Influence

Jordan Addison, the Vikings rookie, was arrested by the cops on Friday, July 12. The authorities caught him driving under the influence on the California highway near Los Angeles International Airport. The 22-year-old wide receiver shared a concerning story on his Instagram handle. Fans were disappointed with the young lad’s mindset.

It wasn’t the first time Addison had been arrested for overspeeding. He was jailed for travelling at 140mph on a freeway in Minnesota. He was released after pleading guilty and paying a fine of around $700. However, he repeated his crime last week and doesn’t seem to care about it.

Fans’ reaction to Jordan Addison’s Instagram story

Addison shared a picture of Mimosa on his Instagram story only two days after his arrest. The NFL community was angry and disappointed by the athlete’s actions. They flocked to X to criticise the young NFL star.

One user said Addison clearly doesn’t care or understand what he did was wrong. The user, Alex Micheletti, was upset after seeing his post after getting arrested for DUI. “Maybe a suspension would be the wake-up call needed,” Alex concluded.

Alex said it was frustrating to see Jordan Addison get arrested for DUI. He added that it was more concerning because a drunk driver had just killed his teammate, Khyree Jackson . Micheletti argued that there are no excuses as these millionaires can afford Ubers or/and drivers.

Another user agreed with Alex, hoping for the Vikings to step up and help the young man. “Honestly makes me ill,” an X user wrote. One fan commented on Addison’s controversial behaviour in the past few days.

An X user said that Jordan was at a kid's football camp on the day of the DUI. “Then decided to brag about having a mimosa 2 days later?” Kyle questioned. He also added that seeing him pull off like that was surprising. That too after his teammate got into a fatal accident due to drunk driving a week ago.

Will the Vikings release Jordan Addison?

Few fans observed that Addison had removed every Minnesota Vikings-related post from his social media handles. It might be possible that the Vikings have already walked away from the youngster.