Fans Brutally Troll Conor McGregor as He Chugs Beer in the Ring at BKFC 63: ‘Conor McCrackhead’

Conor McGregor sure knows how to make an entrance. At BKFC 63 in Sturgis, South Dakota, he walked in like he owned the place. Accompanied by ring girls, the former UFC champ made his way to the ring, can of his Forged Irish Stout in hand. But instead of the usual fight prep, he popped open the can and took a swig.

Was this just showmanship or something more? McGregor’s quick to remind us he’s not just a fighter anymore—he’s a showman and a businessman. But with talks of a UFC return later this year, what should we make of this beer-chugging spectacle? Is McGregor blurring the lines between entertainment and athletic commitment?

At BKFC 63, Conor McGregor didn't just show up; he performed. Amid the raucous cheers, he grabbed the spotlight with both hands and with a can of Forged Irish Stout, he gave the crowd a taste of his flair. "What’s more badass than bare-knuckle and American rock-and-roll? Nothing, baby, that’s what," McGregor exclaimed, his voice echoing over the excited fans.

"This is the baddest plot of land in all of the USA today, and I had to come for the taste. Thank you all so much for your support. I hope you’re having a great night here at the ‘Bare Knuckle Fighting.’ And yeah, take off the gloves and fight, bitch. There’s nothing like bare knuckle."

Yet, as the internet watched, the responses varied wildly. This fan mocked, "If cocaine had an official mascot," jabbing at McGregor's theatrical antics.

Another fan chimed in with, "Dude does anything but fight lmfao he wants attention more than a child," suggesting McGregor's actions were more about spectacle than sport. Meanwhile, this person declared, "He just a WWE character now he don’t want to fight," likening Conor's behavior to scripted wrestling entertainment.

Further sharpening the edge of criticism, another fan tagged him "Conor McCrackhead. This fan concluded with a weary, "This dude is never fighting again," reflecting a sentiment of finality and disappointment from fans who doubt his return to serious competition.

These reactions paint a vivid picture of a community torn between amusement and disillusionment. So, what’s next for Conor McGregor? His beer-chugging stunt at BKFC 63 certainly grabbed attention. Will he prove his critics wrong and step back into the octagon later this year? Or is his focus now on his businesses and promotional gigs? Let us know what you think will happen.

