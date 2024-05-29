Fans Celebrate As Controversial Umpire Angel Hernandez Announces Retirement Almost After Three Decades: ‘Great Day For MLB’



Baseball's most contentious umpire has decided to retire. Angel Hernandez, who has been chastised by many in the sport for decades, is retiring. The MLB approached Hernandez about retiring early this season, according to a baseball source.

The criticism had become louder, and Hernandez was willing to go on. He has not umpired a game since May 9, when the two parties reached a pay arrangement.

Hernandez umpired his first MLB game in 1991. He's been a topic of controversy for the past ten years. From his vast and irregular strike zone to his rapid ejections to his failed lawsuit against MLB for discrimination in 2017, he has made news in a profession when most want to remain anonymous.

MLB stated Angel Hernandez’s retirement

USA Today was the first to reveal his retirement. Shortly after the news surfaced Monday night, MLB issued a statement confirming Hernandez's retirement.

“Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues,” the statement read. “There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He went on to say, “I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities. I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family.”

Advertisement

“Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire,” Angel concluded.

Aside from what Hernandez mentioned in his statement, it is unknown what motivated Hernandez's decision, however, the hate aimed at him probably had a factor.

The league approached Hernandez in part due to the continual distraction he produced. Hernandez has long been criticized by players in the profession.

Fans troll Angel Hernandez on his retirement as they believe this is the “best call he ever made”

Hernández, 62, was the home-plate umpire for the Chicago White Sox's 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field. He never returned and was replaced by Jacob Metz.

In 2017, Hernández, baseball's most notorious umpire, filed a racial discrimination case against MLB. He claimed that he was passed over for a crew chief post and World Series assignments due to his color. He last umpired a World Series game in 2005, and a League Championship Series in 2016.

The action was dismissed in U.S. District Court in 2021, with MLB receiving summary judgment. Last year, the 2nd Circuit US Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment.

But fans haven't forgotten it and trolled him pretty badly online. One fan wrote that his retirement was the “Best call that he ever made” in his career.



Another fan wrote it was a “Great day for MLB”.

One more fan said this was “The first right call he’s made in a long time”.

Another fan believes MLB had to pay him off “under the table to walk away”.

According to MLB's scientific studies and reports, Hernandez was never rated the league's worst umpire, but in the court of popular opinion, no one missed more calls as a home-plate umpire.

He has now left the game, escaping the contempt and mockery that has followed him for so long.

Advertisement

Also Read: Where Is Every MLB Team Located? List of MLB Teams and Stadiums