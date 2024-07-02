Fans Compare Red Bull’s Rapunzel Reference Surrounded By Sword to Max Verstappen’s Booing At Silverstone: ‘Most Wanted Criminal’

Max Verstappen has received boos and jeers from some racegoers in the previous two years during his tough 2021 championship struggle with British driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver's domination of the sport since then has restricted his involvement in important on-track confrontations, but his most memorable encounter since 2021 happened during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix when he clashed with Lando Norris.

Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for triggering the collision with the British driver, who last year urged fans not to boo his Dutch adversary.

Fans recalls Max Verstappen’s Booing at Silverstone

But as Silverstone began, fans started booing the World Champion, Max Verstappen. Verstappen is already facing too much heat with the Lando Norris incident that happened in the Austrian Grand Prix back this Sunday.

With lots of heat around the man, Red Bull posted a cryptic post where they shared a photo from Rapunzel, where the hero Flynn Rider could be seen pointing with swords towards him.

One fan wrote Max Verstappen is the “number one criminal in Silverstone.” So, Max, we suggest keeping a look behind your back.



Another fan said Max should beware of Lando Norris as he might have packed some “guns” in his bag to get back at Verstappen. The fan wrote, “Secure yourself because Lando has a couple of guns in his arsenal ;).”

The fan also posted a photo of a Mercedes behind him, potentially pointing at Lewis Hamilton as the gun as the F1 paddock goes Silverstone.



Another fan wrote, “Can you train verstappen to use side mirrors more?” in context to what happened with Lando Norris at Austrian GP.

Another fan noted that it would be a very “hostile territory” for Max Verstappen. The fan wrote, “Hostile Territory. Love it!”

One Red Bull fan is already celebrating Max Verstappen’s win at the Silverstone, as he wrote, “That dutch antem in the podium will hit like crack. Already hearing the boos.”

Another Verstappen fan wrote, “Max would want to dominate the paddock, the pundits and the crowd this weekend!! Let's go!!”

Max Verstappen blamed for Silverstone's high ticket prices

Stuart Pringle told Autosport that Max Verstappen's supremacy over Lewis Hamilton in Formula One may have decreased ticket sales. He said that it is one of the reasons why prices have risen and that the rate hike is a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

However, defending Verstappen, local hero Lewis Hamilton said: "But if there is a strong likelihood of the same winner, and the jeopardy is taken out of the sport, it does take the edge off it."

The debate about high ticket prices for the 2024 British Grand Prix has moved with comments from the ex-Ferrari boss and Peter Windsor. Despite early accusations against Max Verstappen, it is now clear that he was not to blame.

Silverstone's financial strategy, which is highly reliant on gate money owing to a lack of sponsorship, shows the circuit's issues. Furthermore, the next race weekend on British soil promises to bring more drama and growth to the sport. What's your perspective on this? Please share your ideas below.

