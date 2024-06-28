Fans Compare Travis Kelce’s Recent Alice in Wonderland Confession to ‘Taylor Alison Swift’

Everyone has heard of Alice in Wonderland, the popular American animated musical fantasy produced by Walt Disney Productions. However, for Travis Kelce, it was Alison Wonderland until he found out the exact name this summer. Now that he has revealed this to the public recently, Swifties are at it again with their hilarious replies comparing it to Taylor Swift's middle name.

For those who don't know, the singer's full name is Taylor Alison Swift.

Swifties compare Travis Kelce’s Alice in Wonderland revelation to Taylor Swift's middle name

Travis Kelce was completely clueless about Alice in Wonderland because, for him, it was Alison Wonderland. During his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end disclosed, “I also found out over the summer that it's Alice in Wonderland, not Alison Wonderland.”

The 34-year-old American football player was so clueless that he “thought Alison Wonderland was the name.” His brother Jason, who co-hosts the podcast with him, asked if Travis had watched the movie and said, “You know her name wasn't Allison.”

The Chiefs player replied he actually “thought it was”. This made the former Philadelphia Eagles star burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, this confession has invited a meme fest among the Swifties on social media. The fans of the singer are obsessed with both the words Travis mentioned, one is Alison which is the middle name of the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the other word Wonderland is one of her songs from the 1989 deluxe album released in 2014.

A Swiftie with an amazing assumed conversation between Travis and Taylor about Alison Wonderland wrote, “Travis: Baby you have the same name as that girl who follows a rabbit and falls in a hole to another world.

Taylor: Are you talking about…Alice?

Travis: no no no, Alison, Alison Wonderland.”

Another wrote, “What’s your middle name?” “Alison”

“Cool, like Alison Wonderland”

That’s how I imagine he found out it’s Alice.”

Another fan reacted, “This man really thought it was "Alison Wonderland.”

Another Swiftie, “Anyway goodnight to the only person ever Taylor Alison Wonderland Swift ilysm.”

One more hilarious reaction to the revelation, “‘Alison Wonderland’ his a*s for sure called Taylor that and she was like wtf are you saying it’s Alice.”

Last but not least, “Taylor Swift did not write the 2014 masterpiece that is Wonderland just for Travis to think her name was Alison Wonderland.”

Travis Kelce recently talked about what made him fall for Taylor Swift

Apart from thinking Alice in Wonderland was actually Alison Wonderland, Travis did talk about what made him fall for his Taylor “Alison” Swift . During an appearance on today’s Bussin’ With the Boys podcast episode, the three-time Super Bowl champion shared how he knew he “fell” for the multiple Grammy winner singer.

Travis, calling her “self-aware” stated that Taylor “understands situations,” and this is how he started to “really fall for her.” Kelce, who is gearing up for a three-peat this season, was also impressed by “how genuine she is around friends [and] family,” despite having a crazy level of fame.

The power couple was seen sharing the stage at the Eras Tour in London while the global star performed I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, shocking the fans all around the world.

