Fans compare Victor Wembanyama to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant after audio of beef with Dennis Schroder leaks

In their recent game, the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, unfortunately, lost to the Toronto Raptors. Regardless, Victor Wembanyama's remarkable defense provided noteworthy entertainment for the spectators.

After the match, a secret audio recording of Victor Wembanyama's encounter with Dennis Schroder was released.

The match, tightly contested, went into overtime with both sides battling until the final whistle.

At one point, Victor Wembanyama was trying to close out Schroder but ended up collapsing to the ground. Schroder, a German guard, extended help to the fallen rookie, only to be consciously overlooked.

A verbal exchange culminated when Schroder mentioned his intention to offer aid to the rookie Wembanyama.

Wembanyama retorted decisively, "I don't need your help."

In response to this incident, opinions among fans were divided. Some commended Wembanyama for showcasing a competitive spirit akin to that of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Simultaneously, others criticized Wembanyama for what they considered to be poor sportsmanship.

Rick Carlisle's take on 7-Foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama

Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, recently expressed his views on the San Antonio Spurs' towering rookie, Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-4 athlete carries an exceptional blend of stature and artistry that has captured the admiration of NBA enthusiasts.

Carlisle conveyed his awe, stating, "His talent is beyond my description, and I believe it's unlike anything anyone has seen before."

He went on to disclose the Pacers' strategy for containing Wembanyama: relentlessly applying both running (vertical) and non-permitting (horizontal) pressure to prevent him from surpassing them with his dominance.

"If he does manage to outmaneuver you, he could easily dunk the ball using his impressive arm length," warned Carlisle.

Fellow NBA athletes, including Obi Toppin, have also acknowledged Wembanyama's extraordinary capabilities, with Toppin labeling him a "freak."

Despite the daunting task of counteracting Wembanyama, the Pacers triumphed over the Spurs with a comprehensive 152-111 victory, marking Carlisle's 900th win as a coach.

