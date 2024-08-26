Fans Convinced Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Took a Shot at Brittany Mahomes With Kamala Harris Post

The presidential elections’ drama has not spared the NFL world. Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, reportedly threw shade over Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, over their different political ideologies.

Brittany Mahomes is an ardent Donald Trump endorser, and she has made it public on her social media by liking posts shared by the presidential candidate. Kayla Nicole, on the other hand, has shown her inclination towards the democratic party by posting a story supporting democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Nicole, in no way, made any reference to Donald Trump or Brittany Mahomes in her story. However, fans are assuming it to be a solid swipe at Patrick Mahomes’ wife from Nicole’s end. Precisely why they’re having a field day in discussing everything related to it in the comment section.

Mahomes, frustrated by all the criticism, called out her detractors for dragging her through the mud based on her political inclinations. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” Patrick Mahomes’ wife shared on social media.

While Mahomes has shunned her critics, she is yet to make a statement about the “like”. It hardly seemed like a casual click, especially when Brittany knew it would put her up right in the center of a heated political debate. Now, Kayla Nicole’s unwavering support for Kamala Harris is a direct counter of Mahomes’m posts, even though she has not mentioned it directly.

Advertisement

Now, this political beef between the two may seem intense, but the one that has been growing between Nicole and Mahoes is far more intense than that. It has been a long journey for them; the once-best friends are now clashing on social media based on their political views.

It was only earlier this year that Nicole unfollowed Mahomes on Instagram. The two once sat together in the Chiefs’ bleachers and cheered for the Chiefs at the top of their voices for their partners. However, after Nicole and Kelce parted ways in 2022, the rift seeped its way into Brittany and Kayla’s friendship as well.

Now, Kayla is living her dream life full of sunny beachside vacations clad in bold bikinis, while Brittany is a constant at her cheering duties for Patrick Mahomes as the regular season is just about to start.