Fans Draw Special Links Between Kobe Bryant and Team USA Ahead of Their Gold Medal Match vs France

After an unbelievable comeback win against Serbia in Men’s Basketball semifinals, Team USA will gear up for its fifth consecutive gold today against the mighty French. The Serbians dominated the U.S for most of the game, at one point even leading by 17 points. But thanks to Steph Curry and Joel Embiid’s resilience, the Americans are one win away from retaining as Olympic Champions.

But leading up to the Olympic finals against France, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out an interesting connection between USA's gold medal match and the late Kobe Bryant.

Wearing No.8, a young black mamba alongside prime Shaquille O’Neal led the Los Angeles Lakers to a sensational three peat. As No. 24, prime Kobe and prime Pau Gasol led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals which produced two back-to-back championships. As No. 10, Bryant brought home two consecutive gold medals as part of Team USA.

Throughout his career, Kobe pushed himself to become one of the most decorated legends not just in NBA, but basketball history. For Team USA to beat France and bring home the gold, they will have to channel their inner mamba mentality as the French won’t go down easy.

France emerged as heavy favorites after making necessary changes to its starting lineup ahead of the knockouts. Led by NBA Rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama and a seriously talented supporting cast, France can’t realistically be ruled out of beating an undefeated Team USA.

France had managed to defeat the U.S in the group stages during the Tokyo Olympics, but the Americans managed to win and retain their title. However this time around, France has a defensive anchor in Wembanyama who can also dominate on offense.

France survived the semis by defeating World Champions Germany . Though at one point many favored the Germans to upset the French, Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier ensured a guaranteed medal for France. Fans can expect the duo to give USA’s defense a run for their money.

Will Team USA be able to honor Kobe’s Legacy on August 10? Tune in to NBC and Peacock at 3:30pm E.T to find out.

