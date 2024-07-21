Fans’ Emotions Run High as Lakers Rest Bronny James for Summer League Finale: ‘Treating Him Like a Top 5 Pick’

The game between Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls will kick start at 7pm ET, marking the final matchup. The much-awaited showdown was set to showcase the inherited skills of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James on the field. He is the one who has been making waves with his recent performances. However, a new update has shaken fans making fun of the comment while leaving the rest of the audience emotional.

A new update from Clutch’s official X handle on July 21 read: ‘‘Bronny James (rest) will not play in today’s Lakers’ Summer League finale against Matas Buzelis and the Bulls.’’

The Lakers announced that Bronny James and teammates Dalton Knecht and Maxwell Lewis would be rested for this finale. This decision came after a series of promising games from James, including a solid performance in a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he scored double figures and demonstrated strong floor skills.

Despite initial doubts about his place on the roster, James had been proving his worth in these final games. The announcement that Bronny James would not play in the Summer League finale sparked a significant reaction from supporters. On the other hand some of the hand, some are in dilemma of when they can expect 19-year-olds to be back.

Fans react to the decision around Bronny James

The reactions in the form of comments were mixed. Many fans expressed their frustration and confusion, with some sarcastically commenting on the "load management" of a 19-year-old.

One of the comments stated, “Treating Him Like a Top 5 Pick,” highlighting the sentiment that the decision was overly cautious given James' recent strong performances.

To this, another user commented, “Shame.” Another user sparked controversy for the young upcoming star with a comment stating, “Just like his daddy.”

Lastly, some supporters understood the situation. In James’ support, one user penned, “Crazy how people forgot he went into Cardiac Arrest not too long ago. Once Bronny gets to around 85-90%, he’ll be fine.”

Comments ranged from playful critiques to serious debates about the implications of resting a young player in a high-visibility setting. Taking to the comments, one user, queried about Bronny’s next game asked, “So, when will be playing next,” raising questions for James' future goals and upcoming championships.

What’s next for Bronny James?

For this summer, it's a no from Bronny James' side looking at his previous cardiac arrest and current health conditions. However, the star will now shift his focus to the upcoming NBA preseason.

The Lakers have decided to rest him for the finale to manage his workload and ensure he is in optimal condition for the regular season. The Lakers' first preseason game is scheduled for October 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Greater Palm Springs.

This break will provide him with the opportunity to recuperate and further prepare for the challenges of the NBA season. His performances in the Summer League have shown promise, and the decision to rest him reflects a strategic approach to his development and health.

In a nutshell, as the NBA season approaches, fans will be keenly watching to see how James builds on his summer league experience and what role he will play in the Lakers’ future.

