Fans Finally Praise Simone Biles’ ‘Blessed’ NFL Husband Jonathan Owens After He Calls Wife GOAT: ‘Better Recognize’

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens recently opened up about his wife, mentioning how blessed he is, following the American gymnast’s remarkable outing at the Paris Olympics. In a newly shared TikTok video, the Chicago Bears Safety stood up before his teammates in the team’s Halas Hall practice facility when he shared his thoughts.

According to Owens, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history. He even mentioned that he had the honor of watching his wife grab three gold medals at the French capital.

Jonathan Owens wrote; “I had the honor of watching my wife, man, get 3 gold medals. She is the most decorated American gymnast in history. So, I got to see her make history, man. So, I’m blessed, man. Ready to get back to work.

Shortly after the video went viral, fans from all over the world started commenting on the 29-year-old’s recent remarks. One fan quickly wrote, “Yes he had the honor of watching her! He better recognize.”

Another commented how they were happy for them and said; “That’s right Stay in your Lane!!! We love a King uplifting his Queen! Simone seems to be an All Around Lucky Lady!!! So happy for yall! GL on the next chapter.”

Lastly, a fan requested that “People need to forgive this man already”

Here are some more remarks:

“This is so cute and sweet. Shout to the Bears organization”

“Cudos to you, for recognizing what an Amazing athlete Simone to the World”

“You can’t hate this guy! He his(sic) proud of his wife and that shit is dope!”

“Okay this was a good showing from Mr. Biles”

It is worth noting that Owens once admitted he had no idea who Biles was before meeting her. This remark surprised many fans back then, given Biles's fame and achievements in gymnastics, and quickly drew criticism from sports enthusiasts.

Nevertheless, the NFL star and the 11-time Olympic medalist seemed destined for each other. The duo got married last year in 2023. Time and again, they have stood by each other's side, offering unwavering support. Owens even took some time off from his NFL training camp to be there for her, and he was spotted in the audience with her family, enthusiastically cheering her on at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

For the unversed, Biles recently won three gold medals and one silver medal in the quadrennial event in addition to receiving endless love from her fans. Meanwhile, Owens is gearing up for his new NFL season, scheduled to kick off on September 5, 2024.

