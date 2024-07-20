Fans Furious Over Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu Not Participating in WNBA All-Star 3-Point Challenge: ‘No One Cares’

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, and many fans are buzzing with excitement. However, one aspect has left a significant number of them disappointed: two of the WNBA's premier 3-point shooters, Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu, will not be participating in the 3-point challenge.

Their absence is seen as a missed opportunity, as many fans believe their participation would have elevated the event. The decision has sparked anger among the fanbase, with some expressing that the WNBA missed a chance to make the event bigger and others claiming that the event will now struggle to draw viewers.

WNBA fans’ reactions to lonescu and Clark not participating in 3 point challenge

When news broke that Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu declined an invitation to participate in a head-to-head 3-point shootout, many fans and analysts were upset. Kevin Garnett was among those expressing disappointment , and fans quickly shared their reactions.

One fan lamented, "Damn. Such a missed opportunity. Those two head-to-head would be massive for them and the sport," emphasizing the potential impact of their participation.

Another remarked, "It would have been must-see TV, but now no one cares," highlighting the diminished interest in WNBA All-Star weekend due to their absence.

One fan believes that both of them will definitely participate in the NBA All-Star 3-point event, saying, "But they won’t decline an NBA invitation for a 2-on-2 3-point shootout with Steph and Klay." In the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, Sabrina Ionescu had a close contest with Steph Curry and there’s already rumors that Ionescu along with Clark could participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Then there were people with anger issues as one angry fellow said, "Cancel it altogether. Nobody wants to watch the female version of Dwight, Zaza, and Drummond competing in a 3-point contest," expressing a strong disinterest in the event without Clark and Ionescu.

Meanwhile, a Caitlin Clark fan commented, "First L I’ve seen Caitlin Clark take ngl," meaning he believes that this is the first time Caitlin did something like a loser.

Another Caitlin fan added, "Caitlin Clark didn’t want to embarrass those scrubs," suggesting that Clark didn't want to participate because she feels that other participants in the WNBA 3-point contest are beneath her; safe to say, that is not the case.

A critical fan noted, "The WNBA crapped all over CC and wants her to do them a favor—I'd say no too," implying that Clark was treated poorly by the WNBA and had no obligation to participate. This is another thing that is felt strongly by WNBA fans that Caitlin has been treated unfairly by many in the league.

Advertisement

Another wise fan offered a different perspective, saying, "For the best. It’s a distraction for them that neither need," suggesting that Sabrina's participation in the Olympics and Caitlin's focus on the rest of the WNBA season are more important priorities.

Then, of course there were fans drawing parallels to LeBron James, noting his repeated refusals to participate in the NBA dunk contest, as one remarked, "No backbone….reminds me of another person who always declines the NBA dunk contest," highlighting the similar criticism faced by LeBron for never entering the dunk contest.

Finally, a more understanding fan stated, "Caitlin just wants to chill & have fun in Phoenix, I don't blame her. And Sabrina probably feels like she's done with the 3-point contest after last year," highlighting their personal preferences and previous experiences as reasons for declining the invitation.

READ MORE: Did Caitlin Clark Really Say WNBA Players Should Be Paid More Than LIV Golfers? Exploring VIRAL Quote

Advertisement

Why Caitlin and Sabrina are not participating in 3-point challenge

Fans were eagerly looking forward to an exciting three-point contest featuring Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu had already created a buzz with her participation in last year's NBA three-point showdown against Steph Curry, and Clark's rising stardom promised to add even more excitement.

However, their decision to decline the offer has left fans and analysts questioning the reasons behind it and the WNBA's role in motivating its stars. Sabrina Ionescu is currently committed to preparing for the Paris Olympics, a major undertaking.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark just said that she wants to take some time off from basketball for a while and just enjoy the WNBA All-Star weekend. Clark confirmed that she will be participating in such events in the future.