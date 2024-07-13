Fans Hail Dalton Knecht's Summer League Debut; Praising Him More Than Bronny James: 'He Should Be Getting All of the Coverage'

The Los Angeles Lakers' rookies, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, made their NBA Summer League debuts in Las Vegas. LeBron James’ son Bronny was the main attraction for the Lakers' summer league game, but it was Knecht, who had the kind of Friday evening in Vegas that people usually dream of.

Despite the Lakers' loss to the Rockets, Knecht stole the spotlight. His performance overshadowed Bronny, who appears to need significant improvement.

Dalton Knecht is terrific, but Bronny James is a ‘work in progress’

In the Lakers' loss against the Houston Rockets, Dalton Knecht delivered a strong performance, overshadowing Bronny James. Knecht demonstrated why the Lakers made the right move by drafting him 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, as he showed a sensational offensive impact.

Known in college as a sharpshooter, he brought that range to Las Vegas, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. Knecht scored 25 points on 9-18 shooting and also added six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

During the game, Knecht also handled the ball and displayed confidence as he dished out four assists. Notably, Knecht also set Bronny up for a dunk.

However, Knecht's defense needs improvement. On one possession, Rockets #3 pick Reed Sheppard absolutely cooked Knecht.

Advertisement

Overall, Knecht looks like a player who can fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves, with his ability to knock down shots.

On the other hand, Bronny James struggled a lot, scoring only 8 points on an abysmal 3/14 shooting. While fans are excited to see Bronny and LeBron playing on the Lakers together, his current performance suggests he needs significant improvement to secure minutes on the Lakers' roster.

Read More: Bronny James Opens Up on Possibility of G League Assignment After Lackluster Summer League Performance

Fan reactions to Dalton Knecht and Bronny James' performances

The Summer League debut of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James drew a plethora of reactions from fans. Most praised Knecht for his standout performance, with one fan stating, "Knecht is better than Bronny. This guy should be getting all of the coverage." Another frustrated Lakers fan remarked, "Clears that fraud Bronny."

Knecht received universal praise, with one fan noting, "JJ Redick picked a talented one," referring to the Lakers head coach's decision to draft Knecht with the 17th pick in the 2024 draft. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted that Knecht would fit nicely alongside LeBron and AD.

Advertisement

Despite Knecht's impressive debut, some fans still hold hope for Bronny. They believe he has the mechanics to become a good shooter and defender, with the potential to be an impactful bench player. However, they acknowledge that Bronny needs to put in much work to realize that potential.

Knecht's debut has Lakers fans excited about his potential fit with the team, while Bronny's performance indicates he has a long way to go before becoming a key player in the Lakers' rotation.