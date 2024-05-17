Xavier Worthy, the highly anticipated wide receiver drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, found himself at the center of a bizarre crime. On Wednesday night, the rookie's vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of his apartment complex, leaving authorities and fans puzzled.

The Chiefs organization released an official statement acknowledging the theft but remained tight-lipped about the details. This lack of information ignited a firestorm of speculation on social media, with fans pointing their fingers at an unlikely suspect – Rashee Rice, Worthy's fellow wide receiver.

Xavier Worthy’s stolen car sparks hilarious fan theories

As news of the theft spread like wildfire, social media erupted with a flurry of memes and jokes, all centered around the potential involvement of Rashee Rice.

One fan quipped, "Rashee Rice trying everything to stay WR1," insinuating a possible motive for the theft.

Another fan posed a rhetorical question, "Anyone know where Rashee Rice was when the car disappeared? Asking for a friend."

"Have they checked Rashee Rice’s place?" one fan asked after the theft of Worthy's car.

"i blame rashee rice for this," another user added.

For the unversed, Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' second-year wide receiver, has been no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, he found himself in hot waters after being arrested and facing eight charges for causing a high-speed, six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway.

This incident has led many fans to draw parallels and make wild accusations.

Meanwhile, Rice, the Chiefs' leading wide receiver target in 2023, is expected to begin the 2024 season with a suspension for his off-field actions.

This presumed absence undoubtedly contributed to the Chiefs' decision to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft.

Scanty details from authorities about Xavier Worthy’s car

Despite the Chiefs' acknowledgement of the theft, local authorities have remained tight-lipped about the incident.

FOX4 has reached out to the Kansas City police for more information, but few details have been released so far.

According to the limited information available, Worthy's vehicle was parked, secured, and intact in the parking garage at Two Light Apartments on Monday, May 13.

However, when Worthy returned to the garage on the same day at 6:50 a.m., his vehicle had vanished. It wasn't until 11:48 a.m. that Worthy contacted the police to report the stolen vehicle.

