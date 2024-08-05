Fans in Disbelief as Snoop Dogg Gets USD 500,000 Per Day Compensation for Paris Olympic Promotional Work: ‘Wth Does He Even Do’

Snoop Dogg has been electrifying the Paris Olympics stage as a special correspondent for NBC, infusing his signature high-energy presence into the Games. Embracing his role as a USA hype man with gusto since the Opening Ceremony, the music industry icon's charisma and vibrant persona have added an extra touch of pizzazz to the Olympic coverage.

According to a report by henrylmcnamara via X/Twitter, Snoop Dogg commands a staggering $500,000 per day for his promotional endeavors at the Olympics, excluding additional expenses. A firsthand account from a dinner conversation with an NBC executive unveiled this eye-popping figure.

However, the big grands shocked his fans who spoke out in disbelief. After the whopping amount was disclosed on social media, reactions kept coming.

Commenting on an NBA Central’s post, a user wrote, “Wth does he even do?”

The question is obvious as in general perspective, Snoop Doggy Dogg is not participating in anything, he is there to just hype up the events as he carries an aura of his own.

While another account wrote, “$500k a day to go on vacation and enjoy a good show, shoutout Snoop man.”

The disbelief was palpable among the Olympic enthusiasts as a user commented, “500k per day to smoke w**d in paris. What a life!”

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Legit have no idea why, how will seeing snoop make me want to watch the Olympics? Who’s the target audience?”

However, a fan added unique angle to the narrative as he wrote, “thats why gold medals are only $37k lol.”

Snoop Dogg's ubiquitous presence at the Paris Olympics has captivated audiences with his witty commentary and engaging interactions, endearing him to participants and viewers alike. NBC commentator Lester Holt also hailed him as an 'Olympic star,' emphasizing that one's impact transcends beyond medals.

While Snoop Dogg's role at the Olympics may seem unconventional, fans have been left wondering about the magnitude of his compensation, given the exorbitant costs associated with the prestigious event.

NBC Universal's substantial $7.65 billion investment in broadcasting rights until 2032 underscores the strategic value of celebrity endorsements like Snoop Dogg in enhancing viewership and engagement with the Games.

Amid the ongoing Paris Olympics spotlight, Snoop continues to seize headlines with his latest accolade – his own Olympic pin. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) unveiled a specially crafted pin featuring Snoop Dogg blowing smoke rings in Olympic hues, an emblem that garnered attention from tennis sensation Coco Gauff and fans alike.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg's impactful presence has undeniably played a pivotal role in driving heightened viewership for the Summer Olympics in Paris, surpassing previous Games in Tokyo and Rio.

Also Read: Italian Swimming Sensation Thomas Ceccon Goes Viral for Sleeping in Park Following Olympic Village Complaints