Fans Label Shohei Ohtani ‘Cold And Heartless’ After 27th Home Run Hits Little Kid’s Head

A young Dodgers fan was unable to snag the ball after Shohei Ohtani hit his 27th home run of the season into the bleachers in deep right-center field at Dodger Stadium. It struck him precisely on the forehead, immediately causing him to display signs of discomfort.

The kid was in the center of the crowd, attempting to catch the home run with nowhere to move. Everyone failed to corral the ball, hitting the youngster in the head. The home run came during the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he took Justin Martinez's pitch over 400 feet and into the right-field bleachers.

Shohei Ohtani just had eyes on the ball

Ohtani's home run was hit by a 90-mph fastball thrown into his sweet spot, which is high and tight in the strike zone and tattooed by the $700 million man. While rounding the bases, Ohtani looked closely at the ball's route to the bleachers from the batter's box. It's unclear if he knew what happened to the youngster before reaching home plate.

Due to the large number of people attempting to collect the home run ball, No. 17 most likely did not see it hid the small child in the forehead. Ohtani has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons since joining the Dodgers from the crosstown Angels in December.

Ohtani has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons since joining the Dodgers from the crosstown Angels in December. It started with his enormous, delayed deal, then came the controversy surrounding the gambling scam involving his former translator Ippei Mizuhara, and now it's how well he's transitioned to playing in the National League.

Advertisement

Fans can’t believe how “heartless” Shohei Ohtani is as the kid is hurt

As the clip went viral of Ohtani’s homer hitting a kid fans immediately went frenzy and were disappointed by how “cold and heartless” Ohtani was.

The fan wrote, “ Wow I can’t believe he is so cold and heartless to celebrate like that after he knew he killed that little boy. I don’t know how anyone can root for this man”



Another fan was worried about the little child as the fan wrote, “was there any update on the kid?”



Another fan started showering “prayers” for the little child who might have had a concussion. The fan wrote, “Concussion at minimum. Pray for him.”

Then another fan was in a funny mood as the person wrote, “ Embarrassing for all those who missed.”



No reports on what happened to the kid have surfaced online yet. Even with little to no reason, Ohtani is not to blamed as he was doing his job, but still, it would be impossible for the man of his stature to be away from all the eyes towards him.

Advertisement

Also Read: WATCH - Dodgers Bat Boy Saves Shohei Ohtani From Dangerous Accident In Viral Video

