Fans Label Travis Kelce ‘Awesome’ BF As He Hypes Taylor Swift Up After Surprising GF During Eras Tour Dublin

Taylor Swift's love life is on full display! Travis Kelce flew to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, June 30, to attend his 34-year-old girlfriend's third and last Eras Tour event at Aviva Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made an appearance after attending his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's California wedding to JoJo O'Conner on Saturday, June 29, in Calabasas.

Kelce made his Eras Tour debut on Sunday, after his presence at Swift's Wembley Stadium event in London the week before on June 23. As usual, Swift's last gig had a star-studded crowd, with Kelce spotted speaking with Julia Roberts.

Fans spotted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving after the show together

Taylor was completely taken aback by the gesture, but she couldn't resist admiring her boyfriend Travis Kelce. In the video that went viral, Travis Kelce can be seen making a sweet gesture with his hands while leaving with Taylor Swift, leading fans to label him as an "Awesome" boyfriend.

A fan on X posted a viral video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with caption, “She rlly paused and said “y’all seeing this mf and then completely folded lmao”



A fan reacted to this video and wrote how “awesome” Travis Kelce is for showing such a sweet gesture. The fan tweeted, “Travis is awesome.”

In another heartwarming reaction, a fan noted how she was blushing after noticing Travis Kelce. The fan wrote, “the way her entire face lit up when she saw him!!!!”



Another fan believes both Kelce and Swift are in “Love”. The fan wrote, “no guy has ever hyped her up like this, they’re so in love yall”

Another fan wrote, “It’s a tight bicep hold not a hand hold this is “u hubby now” stuff i know it”

Taylor Swift got stuck on platform due to stage malfunction during Dublin concert

Taylor Swift and her team are pros at brushing off stage blunders! Swift, 34, became stranded on a tall stage during her second Eras Tour event in Dublin on Saturday, June 29 — but one of her dancers stepped in to aid her.

While singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, a mainstay of the Tortured Poets Department segment of the tour itinerary, the pop singer became caught midair on a platform at Dublin's Aviva Stadium when it failed to retract as planned.

Rather than sinking into the stage like the platform opposite from her—which carried one of her backup dancers, Jan Ravnik—the section of the structure that the singer was standing on remained securely fixed, according to fan-captured film. Swift and Ravnik, ever the pros, did not lose a beat in dealing with the technical issue.

