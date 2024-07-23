Fans Left Stunned Over Michael Jordan's Absence as Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Other WNBA Stars Pick Their NBA GOAT

Recently, some WNBA stars, including Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and others, discussed their favorite NBA star and revealed who, according to them, is the GOAT.

While a few mentioned famous basketball players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Magic Johnson, fans were surprised that none of them named the six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

Shortly after the video went public, sports enthusiasts started pointing out the same and even humorously commented about MJ’s fans getting sad over seeing the post. Let’s check out all that the fans have to say!

NBA Fans commented on WNBA stars picking the NBA GOAT and not mentioning Michael Jordan’s name

Clutch Points, a media and news company, recently shared a video clip on X in which fans can see WNBA stars calling out their GOAT basketball players. They took the names of both male and female players who, according to them, are the greatest of all time. However, none of them mentioned MJ.

Clutch Points captioned the video as, “Who is your basketball GOAT? Sabrina Ionescu: “Steph Curry.” Kelsey Plum: “LeBron James... [and] Diana Taurasi.”

After checking out this video, fans took to the comment section and started asking about the former Chicago Bulls player. One wrote, “Not one MJ damn.”

Another one showed concern for MJ’s fans and commented, “jordan fans in shambles rn.”

Lastly, a fan remarked, “MJ fans crying in silence right now.”

Some of the other comments are:

Reasons why Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT by his fans

Michael Jordan joined the NBA in 1984 and retired in 2003. During his tenure as a player, the 61-year-old has set some of the best records. This includes his impeccable 6-0 NBA Finals record, which awarded MJ six Finals MVPs.

Moreover, Jordan won six NBA Championships, has been named NBA Most Valuable Player five times, NBA All-Star fourteen times, and has also earned NBA All-Star Game MVP title thrice.

His career NBA statistics include 32,292 points, 6,672 rebounds, and 5,633 assists. Considering all these facts, it is safe to say Michael Jordan has a wider fan base and is thus considered the greatest of all time.

