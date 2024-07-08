Fans Love John Cena and CM Punk's Backstage Reunion at WWE Money In The Bank PLE

What happens when two great wrestling legends who have shared great moments, reunite after a decade. It’s bound to be exotic for the fans. Something like this happened on July 7, 2024 at Money In The Bank when WWE legends John Cena and CM Punk saw each other.

John Cena’s showdown at MITB was a huge surprise for the fans, as the 16-time WWE Champion had appeared to announce his retirement. CM Punk too was at Toronto surprisingly. After both of them made their in-ring appearance, they had a nice moment backstage. Fans on social media gave their reactions to this brief reunion at the event.

Fans React to John Cena and CM Punk’s backstage reunion

One fan said, “I was waiting for Cena to do the stare at the camera thing.” Another wrote, “CM Punk is John Cena's best rival.” A third said, “About time Cena and Punk met. The rivalry of the 2010s right there.” A fourth wrote, “HELL YEAH! We finally have CM Punk and John Cena content!”

A fifth user said, “2 of the biggest staples of my childhood.” A sixth one wrote, “Legends are getting old .” A seventh said, “The funny thing is that Punk looks almost as big as Cena now. John has lost quite some muscles.” Since Cena is scheduled to have a last ride in WWE in 2025, he might also get to exchange fists with CM Punk at some point of time.

CM Punk speaks about meeting John Cena backstage

The Straight-Edge superstar was part of the post-show press conference and he was asked about meeting John Cena.

Punk talked about what he told Cena after the segment. He said, “I know he is busy, he’s filming Peacemaker. So I figured he was leaving right away. I was pleasantly surprised to run into him afterwards, and I told him, I’ll be the guy that drags him out of retirement. He continued, “And makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect, so proud of him," Wrestletalk quoted Punk.

Punk and Cena have had great WWE rivalry in 2011-2012. In fact, Punk who has had cold relations with several WWE wrestlers in the past, has been warm with Cena since their early days. The Second City Saint even once acknowledged this live on Monday Night RAW, when he said that he likes Cena more than most of the other WWE superstars.