Fans Make Up Shocking Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors as Chiefs’ Tight End Flaunts Baseball Skills amid Olivia Dunne Collab

According to Swifties, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is going through turmoil. Fans believe that the couple is on the verge of a breakup. Some are certain that the power couple has already parted ways.

Kelce’s collaboration with gymnast Olivia Dunne has sparked various rumors. The NFL star’s boasting about his baseball skills on his podcast made things worse. Is the most popular couple’s story coming to an end?

Travis Kelce’s collab with Olivia Dunne and Taylor Swift’s fans’ concern

Travis Kelce joined Olivia Dunne to promote Accelerator Active Energy Drink. The video went viral as Swifties flooded the comment section with their theories. Kelce’s flirty collab with Dunne didn’t please the Cruel Summer singer’s fans.

Kelce fuelled the fan theories with his baseball skills flex on the latest New Heights episode. Baseball was always in the back of his mind. The NFL star knew that he had a chance if he tried his hands at baseball. He argued that his size and athleticism were enough for the bat and ball game.

Swifties managed to sneak Olivia Dunne's angle into the situation as her boyfriend is a baseball player. There’s nothing to prove a love affair between Kelce and Dunne. But a Reddit user thinks that the collaboration is evidence of the Swift-Kelce breakup.

One user agreed with the thought. It questioned when was the last time the pop icon and the NFL star were seen together. A netizen said that it was a PR relationship and it has finally come to an end.

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really broken up?

It’s been one month since the love birds’ romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy. They haven’t met each other since then. Kelce has missed 5 legs of the Eras Tour show. But it’s due to their career commitments. Their busy schedule hasn’t allowed them to fly to and fro for each other.

There’s nothing concrete that suggests that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have broken up. The couple is expected to meet again at the Cannes Festival. The Kelce brother will be there to shoot their podcast. Swift has a small break after this week’s tour. The couple might sneak out for a small vacation once again.

