Fans Mock Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly After She Reveals Dating Backup QB to Make NFL Husband Jealous

Kelly Stafford recently talked about how she dated her now husband Matthew Stafford's former teammate at Georgia to make him jealous and make her relationship work. The couple who has now welcomed four daughters together ever since they got married in 2015, were not so committed in their initial days.

Now that the wife of the American football player has mentioned dating the other guy who was teammates with Matthew, users on social media couldn't resist giving their hilarious replies which you all need to see.

Kelly Stafford trolled for her honest revelation of dating another guy to make her now husband Matthew Stafford jealous

Once on the internet, one is going to face mixed responses on what is said and they have to be well prepared for it; specially when it is something controversial. Fans have now gotten a reason to express their hilarious reactions about Kelly Stafford's recent revelation.

Users on social media cannot stop trolling the football wag for her honest disclosure of fooling around other guy which didn't sit right with them. On a post by MLFootball, a user wrote, “Gotta stay away from these kinds.”

Another wrote, “Who’s the rams current backup QB, he might be in for something soon.”

One more user, “Why would you embarrass your husband and family publicly like this??? WYD.”

Another, “This is so embarrassing, Kelly Stafford needs to stop speaking forever at this point.”

A user not happy with disclosure of the detail said, “Why even reveal information like this?”

Another, “Behind every successful man is a woman who's cheating on him. #MattStafford.”

Another comment not happy with the information she revealed, “Podcasting makes people say everything they probably shouldn't.”

Last but not the least, “We need to bring back a culture of feeling shame and keeping our private lives private.”

Kelly Stafford's trick of dating backup QB of her now husband Matthew Stafford worked

Kelly Stafford believes her dating of another guy who was her now husband Matthew Stafford's backup QB actually worked. The wife of the Los Angeles Rams' player stated on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe that their relationship was not as committed as it has been now.

The football wag's wife said that they were seeing each other on and off and she “hated him” and “loved him,” which compelled her to date a backup who “lived in the same dorm” so that she could “piss him off.”

Kelly then revealed on the aforementioned podcast, “He would see my car there. And so at one point, he waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn't get out.”

She further continued, “"I was like, 'Get out of my car,' and he's like, 'He's not right for you.' And I'm like you, 'You can't tell me that.'” However, she then realised during their argument that “This is amazing, it's working!'”

It indeed did! The two got married in 2015, which Kelly never thought would happen, if asked in their early days of dating. The two then welcomed four daughters together and are going stronger ever since.