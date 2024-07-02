Fans Pick Sides as Josh Hart Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo With Messi Reference for Penalty Miss: ‘Messi Has More Missed Pens’

During an anticipated turn of events in the UEFA Euro 2024 competition, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart took to social media to humorously troll soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for his penalty miss against Slovenia. The incident occurred during the last-16 match of the Euro Cup when Ronaldo failed to convert a crucial penalty kick in the first half of extra time.

Seizing the opportunity to add some banter to the situation, Hart playfully tweeted, suggesting that Ronaldo's long-time rival Lionel Messi would have had more success in the same scenario. The tweet quickly gained traction online, sparking reactions and discussions from fans worldwide.

Fans Pick Sides as Josh Hart Trolls Ronaldo With Messi Reference for Missing Penalty

In a delightful twist of fate, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately had the last laugh as Portugal won in the subsequent penalty shootout. Despite Jan Oblak's attempt to read Ronaldo's penalty kick direction, the Portuguese star confidently found the net, giving his team a 1-0 lead they held onto.

However, soon after Hart’s tweet, the Ronaldo-Messi fans seemed to pick sides as the comparative debate sparked a flurry.

While backing the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, a fan wrote: “Messi has more missed pens than Ronaldo while taking 54 less pens.”

Another X/Twitter humorously reminded Josh Hart of his responsibilities for the team and wrote: “Josh, we’re gonna need you to average 10 rebounds a game this season now that we lost Hartenstein.”

While a fan went on to name Ronaldo as the player with most clutch, he wrote: “Ronaldo is the clutchest player of all time” 😭😭😭😭😭

A user seemed to disapprove of Hart's claims while commenting: “No he wouldn’t have.”

Josh Hart reacts to Isaiah Hartenstein leaving Knicks

The New York Knicks' offseason has been eventful, with the acquisition of Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets making waves. However, the team faced a setback in free agency as center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a lucrative three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His departure elicited a mixed reaction from teammate Josh Hart, who humorously expressed his feelings on X, stating, "You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"

Despite the playful banter, Hartenstein's contributions over the past two seasons with the Knicks, where he showcased his talents with career-high stats, will be missed on the court.

Hartenstein's time with the Knicks saw him deliver consistent performances, playing in every game during the 2022-2023 season and significantly contributing off the bench with impressive scoring and rebounding numbers in the subsequent year.

Although his departure marks the end of his successful stint in New York, Josh Hart's jesting reaction on social media hints at a lighthearted take on the situation. As the Knicks navigate through roster changes this offseason, Hartenstein's impact will leave a void that will be felt by the team and its fans, despite the comedic undertones of Hart's response.

