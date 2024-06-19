Fans Point Out Conor McGregor's Potential Injury Forcing Withdrawal from UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler

The month of June was one of the most awaited and anticipated months for UFC fight fans. Unfortunately, the month was ruined for fight fans after multiple big UFC fights were canceled. Khazmat Chimaev pulled himself out of his main event fight against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia event.

Conor McGregor also withdrew from his much-awaited returning bout against Michael Chandler, which was scheduled to take place at UFC 303 pay-per-view at the end of June.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed in his address video on Thursday last week that the Notorious and his team had decided to pull out of the fight against Michael Chandler due to an injury McGregor sustained during training camp.

The nature of Conor McGregor’s injury was not revealed when his withdrawal was announced.

Fans have now pointed out a recently dropped picture of Conor McGregor with his baby on his account on Father’s Day, where Mystic Mac is seen sporting a new bald look.

Fans noted that Conor McGregor is wearing sunglasses. Upon zooming in on the image, they noticed a black mark under Mystic Mac’s left eye.

There are still no details on the nature of Conor McGregor's injury. A couple of days ago, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping dropped a video on YouTube where he revealed that referee John McCarthy had told him that Conor McGregor had re-triggered the leg injury he sustained at UFC 264.

Michael Bisping said, “John McCarthy told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He [Conor McGregor] is injured; he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed.”

UFC 303 Match Card

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major setback for the UFC. The company immediately set to work to rework the fallen UFC 303 pay-per-view.

After Conor McGregor's withdrawal, Michael Chandler decided to wait for the Notorious One rather than take a short-notice fight against someone else. Some reports suggest that BMF Champion Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Charles Oliveira were among the options the company considered.

Ultimately, current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice fight and replaced Conor McGregor in the main event matchup against Michael Chandler. Alex Pereira is now scheduled to defend his championship in a rematch against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka last locked horns at the UFC 265 pay-per-view in the main event. The referee stopped the match between "Stone Hand" and "The Czech Samurai" when Alex Pereira dropped Jiří with a punch. Many fans and experts believe the referee ended the match prematurely.

Here is the compilation of all matches announced on the UFC 303 card:

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

